Editor's letter: Out of hibernation

We’re back in business this month and hopefully you will be reading this with a paper copy of Insurance Age in your hands.

Thanks to the current vaccine roll-out the mood seems fairly buoyant and there is even talk of events beginning to take place. We’ve always got time for some cautious hope here.

Thanks to the current vaccine roll-out the mood seems fairly buoyant and there is even talk of events beginning to take place. We’ve always got time for some cautious hope here

Spring is in the