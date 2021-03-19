Meeting private equity: Simon Peet, Livingbridge

Livingbridge has a number of insurance investments. In 2018 it backed the Coversure directors to do a management buyout. The business subsequently rebranded as Jensten Group and has hit the acquisition trail with the aim of driving GWP up to £500m.

It also took a stake in Irish personal lines broker Chill Insurance in 2020. At the time Dublin-based Chill had around 250 staff. It was founded in 2006 by brothers Padraig and Seamus Lynch. It now has 200,000 policyholders and 6% of market share.

