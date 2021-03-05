Insurance Age

SRG adds MGA CLS Risk Solutions to stable

Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has bought London-located managing general agent, CLS Risk Solutions (CLS RS), for an undisclosed sum subject to regulatory approval.

CLS specialises in real estate projects and transactions and brings around £30m in GWP to SRG.

The MGA also has expertise in renewables, M&A, property development and environmental markets.

The addition follows on from SRG’s deals to buy KBIS, GB Underwriting and trade credit specialist, The Channel Partnership.

