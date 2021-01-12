Gallagher buys Bollington

Arthur J. Gallagher has struck a deal to buy Bollington Wilson, Insurance Age can reveal.

Bollington Wilson was created in 2017 with the support of Inflexion following the merger of two long-standing North-West insurance brokers, Bollington Insurance Brokers and F Wilson Insurance Brokers.

GWP

When Inflexion invested in Bollington it reported a GWP of £120m annually. Since Inflexion backed the North West-based broker it has increased its gross written premium and has completed five deals since