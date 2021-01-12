Gallagher buys Bollington
Arthur J. Gallagher has struck a deal to buy Bollington Wilson, Insurance Age can reveal.
Bollington Wilson was created in 2017 with the support of Inflexion following the merger of two long-standing North-West insurance brokers, Bollington Insurance Brokers and F Wilson Insurance Brokers.
GWP
When Inflexion invested in Bollington it reported a GWP of £120m annually. Since Inflexion backed the North West-based broker it has increased its gross written premium and has completed five deals since
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- MVP broker buys three businesses
- Claimants reply after Axa puts blame on Lockton in legal row
- SSP sale flies under the radar
- People Moves: 11 - 15 January 2021
- BLW takes director from Gallagher as it expands into Scotland
- Dan Wilkinson resigns from Partners& amid court case
- New Dawn Risk targets regional brokers