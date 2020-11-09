Insurance Age

Top 100: Your exclusive guide to the commercial UK market

Top 100 2020
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The Top 100 is the most detailed barometer of commercial independent broker performance on the market.

Today we publish the latest stats from the brokers who generously contributed their data to the project and this year, a new broker, has taken the top spot.

To access the Top 100 online simply click here. The document is also available with the hard copy of the November edition. 

Expertise
In addition we have fresh analysis of the numbers from M&A experts IMAS who share their insight on how

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Top 100 2020 - Bandings
  2. Broking success: Ian Pitt, general manager of Compare HGV
  3. Top 100 2020 - £12m-£19.99m
  4. Top 100 2020 - Welcome
  5. RSA talks value insurer at £7.2bn
  6. Top 100 2020- State of the market
  7. NFP buys Birmingham-based broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: