Top 100: Your exclusive guide to the commercial UK market

The Top 100 is the most detailed barometer of commercial independent broker performance on the market.

Today we publish the latest stats from the brokers who generously contributed their data to the project and this year, a new broker, has taken the top spot.

To access the Top 100 online simply click here. The document is also available with the hard copy of the November edition.

Expertise

In addition we have fresh analysis of the numbers from M&A experts IMAS who share their insight on how