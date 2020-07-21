AllClear launches travel package with Covid-19 cover

The product is backed by Mapfre and AllClear CEO Chris Rolland confirms it is available for other brokers to sell.

Specialist broker AllClear Insurance has launched a comprehensive Covid-19 travel insurance package for older travellers.

The product is underwritten by Mapfre and available to other brokers through AllClear’s arrangement with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba).

Chris Rolland, chief executive officer of AllClear, told Insurance Age that it had been a challenge for the broker to find an insurer willing to underwrite the policy as most providers have pulled the plug on overseas travel as a result of Covid-19.

“We went out to lots of insurers and said we want this product,” he added.

“We had a lot of people looking at it for a long time. Mapfre is our lead underwriter and we were lucky that they came up with the goods quickly.

“It did take about eight weeks though - a lot of intensive negotiating, discussions with lots of people, making sure the terms and conditions were fair and appropriate for consumers.”

Features

AllClear detailed that the new package includes medical expenses, cancellation cover, repatriation and recuperation costs in one policy.

Key features include:

Medical expenses - up to £15m emergency cover for Covid-19.

Cancellation and trip curtailment cover for Covid-19 - if a family member becomes ill with Coronavirus or has to quarantine as a result of medically diagnosed Coronavirus.

- if a family member becomes ill with Coronavirus or has to quarantine as a result of medically diagnosed Coronavirus. Full repatriation to the UK

Carer expenses: Up to £2,000 expenses for a friend or relative to travel from the policyholder’s home area to stay with them.

Recuperation cover - costs for a continued recuperation stay.

Emergency flights - costs for the return flight following an enforced stay due to Coronavirus.

Up to 30 days free extended cover – if the policy expires whilst the customer is ill with, quarantined or recuperating from Covid-19 on holiday.

The broker explained that research conducted among a representative sample of 2,000 adults during lockdown had revealed that the over 55s are the least likely age group to have put off overseas travel plans for 2020.

Quality

Rolland added that he hoped that the coronavirus crisis and the ongoing dispute around business interruption cover will shift the focus from price of insurance to quality of cover.

“It’s probably good for the insurance industry over all if people take quality of a product and what it actually covers more seriously,” he argued.

He urged the industry to focus on looking after customers, adding: “Instead of designing products that are cheap as chips it’s about designing products that look after people, that’s a nicer industry to be in.”

Rolland concluded: “We’re not encouraging people to travel when they shouldn’t, but we want to make it safe for people when they can or when they have to.

“This is not only about helping our customers, it’s about helping to rebuild the country and people’s confidence in one of their most cherished freedoms – the ability to travel.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.