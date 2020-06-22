Park Insurance achieves Chartered status

The Bristol-based broker is the latest business to join the Chartered Insurance Institute scheme.

Park Insurance has been awarded corporate Chartered status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Managing director, Marc Loud, commented: “Achieving Chartered Insurance Broker status means a huge amount to us, as it shows to our customers that we’re a reputable, trustworthy business that delivers fair and impartial advice, as well as following all the strict protocol laid down by the Institute. It’s a great achievement and we’ll be displaying our certificate with pride!

“We take our reputation very seriously indeed, and that means continually pushing ourselves to deliver the best service to both domestic and business customers.”

Service

According to Park Insurance the corporate Chartered insurance broker status indicates that the business has been recognised by the CII as delivering not just a valuable service to customers, but to staff as well. It is a public declaration of a brokerage’s commitment to professional standards, and also demonstrates that the business is adaptive to changing market demand.

It also demonstrates that the business uses continual personal development to keep it at the forefront of the profession.

Loud added: “It’s vital that as a business, we are fully aware of every new development, every advancement, and every change to our best practice techniques, so that we can continue to deliver the very best possible service to all our customers.”

Ethos

He continued: “Combined with a total commitment to a community-based ethos and the ongoing development of our business structure, we believe this marks an important part in our business development.

“It takes the three key elements of nurturing the attainment of knowledge, putting the client at the heart of everything we do, and serving our community.”

Park Insurance has been working with businesses and individuals in the Bristol area for over 30 years, providing bespoke insurance to businesses and individuals of all sizes, as well as working closely with community groups.

Loud concluded: “This doesn’t represent the end of our aspirations, but the beginning of a new chapter.

“Having corporate Chartered Insurance Broker status is a huge honour, and one that we take very seriously. We hope it shows our customers that Park Insurance’s commitment to excellence has not changed, and that we’ll continue to serve our customers, our staff, and our community to the best of our ability for years to come.”

