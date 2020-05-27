Deal opportunities grow for Towergate as brokers seek to sell amid pandemic

Towergate’s Joe Thelwell discusses the broker’s Q1 2020 deals and reveals he is receiving calls from brokers wishing to sell as coronavirus exacerbates the hardening market.

The hardening market, which has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, has led to a number of calls to consolidators from brokers wishing to sell.

That is according to Towergate CEO Joe Thelwell who spoke to Insurance Age about the Towergate deals revealed in the Ardonagh results for Q1 2020.

“More brokers are keen to talk to us because of Covid. The market is hardening and brokers are struggling to get placement.

“Brokers then want to sell to someone like Towergate because they want their clients looking after and because they know we can get placement,” he commented.

He added: “I had a call yesterday from a broker wanting to sell the business.”

Deals

Prior to the pandemic biting, Towergate purchased the entire issued share capital of Edwards & Swan Insurance last month and the education staff absence insurance book from Integro Insurance Brokers in January.

Thelwell remarked that both businesses fitted in well to their new owner due to the specialisms. Edwards & Swan has experience in farm insurance. The Integro education book also fits well into a number of Towergate offices, including Bristol, Leeds and Stevenage, which have education specialists in the branches.

Thelwell explained that the Towergate acquisition strategy would continue to be niche focused. But he added: “We are not just looking at brokers. Risk managers, claims loss adjusters and ancillary services are in the plans. Anything that will give more value to the client and the insurer.”

In terms of future deals he stated that the business “wants to talk to brokers that are niche and regional”.

He added: “The strategy is different to other consolidators as we want to integrate straightaway.

“We are still building pipelines of potential acquisitions.”

Approach

Asked how the pandemic had affected these plans Thelwell suggested: “Our ambition remains the same but we are being more fussy. I am not sure it has changed our approach.”

Advisory, of which Towergate is part, grew by 6.1% underpinned by niche bolt-on acquisitions and continued organic growth across Towergate Insurance Brokers, Health and Protection and Footman James.

In addition income was £223m for the quarter and GWP hit £1.1bn across the division.

While the strategy around deals has not changed Thelwell said the lockdown has caused him to reconsider how the Towergate team works.

“We will change our approach to office space,” he noted.

“It is about the right work/life balance for the people. Before people spent too long commuting in. Now they spend too long at home. We want the right balance.”

Staff

This does not mean he will be rushing staff back into the branches as the lockdown is eased.

“The health of our staff is the most important thing. We are still not back in the offices and we are okay with that.

“If we are supposed to be a good broker but send people back without the right risk management processes that does not show quality. It will be a belt and braces job when we do return.”

Towergate was an early mover in terms of ensuring staff could work from home as the scale of the pandemic began to become clear.

Thelwell admitted: “If Covid hit three years ago we would have struggled.”

He said recent investments in technology had helped the broker to adapt much more quickly.

And suggested that the entire market had been forced to innovate paraphrasing the quote: “In some decades nothing happens, in some weeks decades happen.”

Business interruption

The CEO also turned his thoughts to SME clients and the debate raging around business interruption cover.

“We have been negotiating with insurers,” he noted.

“We have had really good responses from some insurers while others have been slow… The slow insurers might have regrets but some have been really good.”

