La Playa hit by phishing scam

Exclusive: The HNW broker apologised after one of its email accounts was compromised by fraudsters.

La Playa customers have received a warning and an apology from CEO Mark Boon following a phishing attack.

In an email designed to alert customers to the breach Boone detailed that one employee’s email had been compromised and included a link to a bogus fax message.

According to the email the link is not dangerous but, if clients enter details into the mock site, they could find themselves at risk.

According to La Playa, its systems picked up the scam within 20 minutes of the fake email going out to clients. And, as far as the broker is aware, no clients shared data via the phishing email.

Speed

The email read: “Please forgive the impersonal email – this is for expediency’s sake in protecting you. Our employee Tracey McCreath’s email account was compromised yesterday, and our systems suggest you received an email from her with a link to a ‘fax message’.

“There appears to be no danger from clicking the link, but entering your details into the mock Microsoft site reached could compromise your data. If you have entered your data at this site, please change your password or contact your IT department to get your password changed.”

Investigation

Boone described it as a “classic phishing incident” and highlighted that initial investigations suggested that no personal information of data had so far been accessed or compromised.

He added: “Our security service provider is further investigating the source and style of breach and should any further action be required, we will contact you as a matter of urgency.

“Our sincere apologies for any problems this may cause you.”

La Playa recently became part of the newly-formed Partners& broking group which was set up by former Jelf boss Phil Barton.

Barton explained that La Playa is not yet on the same systems as Partners& and said no other accounts within La Playa were affected. Nor were any other Partners& businesses impacted.

He added: “All customers were alerted quickly. We take security very seriously and we were pleased the controls picked it up and responded to what is an increasing problem in the current climate.”

