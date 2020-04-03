Covid-19: Are brokers accessing the government's furlough scheme?

Mixed response as brokers mobilise to support clients through the coronavirus crisis as some are forced to furlough staff.

Brokers have revealed a varying approach to the government’s furlough worker scheme, with some taking advantage of it and others saying the scheme does not apply to them.

One of the brokers using the scheme is Romero Insurance Brokers, with managing director Simon Mabb explaining that around 25 out of the broker’s 195 employees are currently furloughed.

“We’d probably have been able to find work for them doing other stuff, but it helps at this time to try to get on as normal without trying to make up jobs for people to do,” Mabb told Insurance Age.

“We’re paying people 100%, we’re just using some of the government money to offset a bit of that,” he added.

Access

He noted that accessing the scheme had not been “the easiest” thing to do and explained that Romero would not see the money for some time.

Mabb added: “It’s a couple of documents that will need completion and later on down the line we’ll make a claim. Until then we continue to pay people as normal.”

Specialist

According to Mabb, the scheme has enabled some of the furloughed staff to volunteer for the NHS.

He highlighted that it was likely to appeal to brokers in specialist sectors where businesses had been badly impacted by the situation.

“A lot of our business is unaffected, but we’ve got some quite niche stuff. Once we’d done the initial work and talked to those clients, no one was doing any sales,” Mabb explained.

“It’s a no brainer to use it in those scenarios. But in our other businesses where we do more general commercial stuff, we’ve been pretty busy.”

Options

Meanwhile, Daniel Imray, managing director of DNA Insurance, noted that a percentage of his staff have been put on furlough.

He explained that the broker had presented its employees with a number of options including working from home, taking holiday, taking unpaid leave and taking part in the furlough scheme.

“The majority of our staff who are furloughed have chosen that option themselves, we haven’t had to force them,” he explained.

He further stated that he was “taking it in good faith” that the government would honour its promise.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor made a statement saying that they will pay employees up to 80%, how it’s going to work is not clear yet,” Imray continued.

“We will be paying our furloughed staff 80% and then the government will reimburse us.”

He explained that all types of roles at the broker had been impacted, but added that the decision had not been taken lightly.

“We are in unprecedented times, something our country has never experienced the likes of before, and we’re taking all of the steps we can to protect our employees and their futures,” Imray added.

Hospitality

Niall Barton, Insurtech UK chairman and Wrisk executive chairman, said he thought that furloughing is a “really important mechanism”.

He commented: “While people are going to do it, people are also going to have to keep their businesses going in the background. You can’t pull the plug from everybody.

“If you’re in the hospitality business – there’s no customers – you just send everybody home and you furlough them.”

However, according to Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), many brokers have told the trade body that their clients are using the scheme but not the brokers themselves.

“It isn’t something Biba members are accessing,” he argued.

Trudgill explained: “They are so busy at the moment they need all hands on deck. We haven’t seen any brokers using the furlough scheme.”

Effective

Edward Bruce, chief executive officer of Edinburgh-headquartered broker Bruce Stevenson, stated that the scheme was not “completely straightforward”, adding: “We are exploring it, but most of our staff are able to work from home effectively.

“We don’t really feel like it [the scheme] applies to us.”

He further explained that Scotland was seeing the same effects of the virus as the rest of the UK.

In Bruce’s view brokers seemed to be adapting well to deal with the crisis and he noted that Bruce Stevenson had got its staff operating from home “very quickly”.

Similarly, a spokesperson for Gallagher said: “We have no Gallagher employees currently taking part in the government furlough scheme.”

