Opinion: Mactavish's Bruce Hepburn on restoring trust and reforming the industry

Lessons to learn: Even before the current crisis, the industry was in need of a shakeup, says Bruce Hepburn

At the start of March we launched the Mactavish Reform Agenda, a year-long conversation about the state of the UK insurance industry and whether it is truly working for the customers it serves.

Since then we’ve had a crash course in how much our world can change in a short space of time. Some of the numbers as I write are truly astounding: £330bn of economic stimulus, a 1.75% drop in US interest rates and a recession that may see 15% of UK GDP wiped out.

This seemed to make our project irrelevant; something that we should return to when the dust has settled and business returns to normal. However, two things have changed my mind and convinced me that we are right to press ahead.

The first is very simple, business as usual is precisely the problem we set out to solve. The increasing dominance of the broking sector by just a few big players, the greater reliance on standardised policy wordings, the conflict of interests at the heart of the broker revenue model, and the side-lining of technical skills across the sector are problems that will not go away and cannot be overlooked.

The second reason we need to press on relates directly to Coronavirus. Across the country thousands of businesses that thought their insurance would be there for them when they needed it have discovered they have no cover whatsoever.

There are myriad reasons for this. Lack of client appetite, a general misconception about how commercial insurance works and a failure to read the fine print. The fault cannot all be laid at the door of brokers and insurers – though I would add that the ABI statements on the issue were particularly unsympathetic. We should not underestimate the reputational damage that our industry will suffer as a result of this tragedy.

When we explain to a worried policyholder that the extension they bought specifically for circumstances such as these explicitly excludes ‘new diseases’, we lose the trust of that client for life. Afterall, aren’t we supposed to be the experts on the one-in-one-hundred-year event? Have we not increasingly marketed ourselves as not simply brokers, or underwriters, but consultants on risk in its broadest sense? And of course, the truth is that hardly any such extensions were sold at all.

As we look to get our economy and industry back on track we must begin to focus on the only thing that can guarantee our long-term sustainability and good reputation, a culture that puts the needs of the policyholder first

Seeking solutions

As we see it, the insurance sector as a whole has offered an increasingly commodified, price-driven product while reassuring its customers that their businesses are safe in our hands. Even before the pandemic Mactavish was concerned by this trend. It seemed to us that an industry that supports over 100,000 jobs and creates a considerable trade surplus was increasingly offering low cost products and attempting to sell them from a very high cost location. London had already slipped from being the third largest global market to the fifth in less than a decade.

Put simply, if the UK insurance market fails to cater to sophisticated buyers with complex risks then it will cease to be much of a market at all.

We expect the most important direct impact of coronavirus on the industry will be a considerable contraction in capacity as a result of the damage done to insurers’ reserves. Coming on top of a market that was already hardening, this will come as a massive blow to hard-hit businesses.

As we look to get our economy and industry back on track we must begin to focus on the only thing that can guarantee our long-term sustainability and good reputation, a culture that puts the needs of the policyholder first. For us, this means returning to some of the things we used to do so well: taking the time to understand the risks our clients actually face, drafting and adapting policies so that they actually do the job as described on the tin, and paying legitimate claims in a timely and hassle free manner.

Every crisis brings an opportunity and while we may be focused on the day-to-day business of commercial survival, I would encourage the industry to look up and consider what it wants to stand for in the future. If you’d like to contribute to the debate, please do get in touch, we welcome all perspectives on this vital issue.

Bruce Hepburn is CEO of Mactavish