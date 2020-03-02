Editor's letter - March 2010
Lighting up the industry: The Head Lines campaign is shining a light on mental health
We launched Head Lines last month in order to break the stigma around talking openly about mental health and highlight ways the insurance industry can improve its collective mental health.
When we launched I called for insurance leaders to put their heads above the parapet and speak out about their own experience.
Following the initial piece with Claire Russell, there has been a brilliant response – thank you. One of the first people to contact us was Crispin Moger, CEO of Marmalade – a motor provider for learner and young drivers.
He has courageously detailed his own experience of depression, OCD and anxiety and explained why it hasn’t held him back. I’d urge everyone to read his words.
In addition, we have a news analysis on the dynamic networks market in which we investigate how the changes have affected the space. Our in-depth feature is a deep dive into cyber and
we have a roundtable with Applied Systems and Google examining how tech incumbents can work with the insurance industry.
It’s an upbeat issue and, as the days get longer (it’s light when I leave the house now), we look forward to bringing you more insurance updates as we move into Spring.
