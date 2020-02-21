Bicycle broker Laka to expand its product range

CEO and co-founder, Tobias Taupitz, discusses the start-up's expansion plans, its "coup" to have Amanda Blanc join its board, and why he believes Laka's pooled payment calculation model should be used across the industry.

Start-up bicycle broker Laka is set to expand its product range, according to co-founder and chief executive officer, Tobias Taupitz.

Taupitz told Insurance Age that the business is currently developing a recovery, health and well-being product for cyclists, but added that it is also looking at expanding outside of cycling and sports.

He continued: “We’ve proven that this model works for bikes but we need to prove that it works elsewhere. We need to dare to think big.”

Laka was founded three years ago and currently employs 23 staff across offices in London and Bristol.

The business has been backed by Zurich since January 2018 and is registered both as a broker and a managing general agent in the UK.

Model

Laka uses a pooled payment calculation model, where no upfront payments or premiums are paid by the consumer.

“We pay out claims and at the end of the month we get the tab and then we split the money between everyone,” Taupitz explained.

“They all share accountability and are in this community where everyone is in it together.”

According to the CEO, this limits the amount of fraudulent claims, because it is within the customer’s power to keep claims down and as a result pay less for cover.

Taupitz further stated that he believes it inspires people to take good care of their bike and help others in the cycling community.

“Insurance is often transactional but this is an opportunity to go deeper and build a brand. We want to win back brand loyalty and trust,” he continued.

According to Taupitz, the bill sent out to customers clearly shows how big Laka’s share of the money is, how much is used to pay insurance premium tax and how much comes from paying claims.

“We’re very transparent,” he added.

Europe

Laka is also planning to expand geographically, with a new office in the Netherlands set to open in May.

Taupitz explained that the Netherlands location will serve as the firm’s post-Brexit regulatory hub and that the plan is to expand into other European countries over time.

Insurance Age recently reported that the start-up has added former Axa and Zurich boss, Amanda Blanc, as a non-executive director to its board.

Taupitz described hiring Blanc as a “bit of a coup”, adding: “Insurance is a regulated industry and her appointment gives us a robust set-up. She’s seen it all. She’s an avid cyclist too so she understand our community.”

Looking further ahead, Taupitz noted that he wants Laka’s model to become “the industry-wide way of selling insurance”, but admitted that it only works in areas where losses from claims are relatively small.

He concluded: “It’s time to challenge the industry. I don’t claim to say we should be the only ones to do it, I would encourage others to pick this model up at some point.

“It’s now for us to prove that this can work in other communities.”

