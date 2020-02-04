Broking break: And finally
Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Charity corner
Why I chose insurance
Insurance is a fantastic global industry providing direct value to a huge range of sectors and people. With so many possibilities, I’ve witnessed much change over the years thanks to developments in technology and innovation.
I always wanted to work in an industry that brings together diverse people from across the world to provide solutions to complex international problems. The insurance industry offers just that. The global insurance market is ever-evolving. When coupled with complex distribution channels and vast amounts of data, it provides an interesting opportunity to apply technology to ensure it evolves at the same rate as customer demand. New technology has the ability to optimise how business is conducted, whilst data analytics can drive profitability and improve the customer experience.
Insurance, for me, continues to be a fascinating and dynamic global industry with a vast array of opportunities for people with different skillsets – especially, in my opinion, for those who have experience using the latest technology and the knowledge to apply it.
Ben Potts, managing director of Novidea UK
Pet of the month
Hector, occasional office dog at Allianz’s Guildford office
“Hector is a one-year-old Miniature Dachshund. His favourite activities include sleeping on his back, giving out high fives, and wrestling his cuddly toy bear. Hector is as small as they come, but at heart he believes he’s a Labrador and only likes playing with big dogs.”
Why I chose insurance
The breadth of opportunity in insurance is hugely appealing to me. The multiple micro-industries within the industry have enabled me to work on projects across underwriting, sales, marketing and technology.
I appreciate both the history of the insurance industry and the potential disruption that technology can deliver. Each year, our sector makes huge step changes, whilst maintaining traditional values. It’s good to have the constant challenge of adapting to change – ensuring our customers have the products they want and need as the market shifts.
Getting all of this right contributes to our aim of helping customers when they really need it, and it’s something that I’m proud to be a part of.
James O’Hara, head of business development at CETA Insurance
On the spot
▶ My most vivid dream was…
…I can never remember my dreams!
▶ I was last told off…
…for opening a bottle of bubbly in an unsafe manner in front of my dad!
▶ My favourite podcast is…
…Desert Island Discs.
▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…
…when I was hiking in Peru.
▶ My most recent gig was…
…Take That.
▶ I was last scared when…
…I thought someone was breaking in to my house (turned out it was a video playing in my pocket).
▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…
…my grandma’s honey cake.
Stefania Boughey, strategic insurer programme service manager, Towergate
Charity corner
QBE announced it would partner with two charities this year after raising £365,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society in 2019. Its two charities this year focus on mental health, Mind, and homelessness, Crisis. The charities were chosen by QBE employees following a vote.
Finally, CEO of Manchester Underwriting Management, Charles Manchester (right), is putting his best foot forward to complete a four day trek through the Jordanian desert in aid of Coaching for Life and The Arsenal Foundation. The initiatives utilise football to improve the mental wellbeing of children affected by conflict and violence.
Those who wish to sponsor him can do so at www.justgiving.com/Charles-Manchester
