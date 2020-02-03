Searchlight Capital Partners takes majority stake in GRP

The deal sees founders Peter Cullum and David Margrett retain a minority stake in the company alongside Penta Capital.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has announced major investment into the firm from Searchlight Capital Partners, a global private investment firm.

Founders Peter Cullum CBE and David Margrett and founding investor Penta Capital will all retain minority stakes, alongside the broader management team.

Ares Management will also continue as a capital provider to GRP.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Following its completion, Mike Bruce, group managing director, will become group chief executive. David Margrett becomes non-executive chairman and Peter Cullum is set to remain on the board as a non-executive director.

Insurance Age reported last August that the founders were seeking to dilute their stake in the business but retain an interest.

GRP claimed to be the UK’s second largest independent insurance intermediary with gross written premium approaching £800m and more than 1,600 employees.

The announcement detailed that Searchlight is a global private investment firm with over $7bn in assets under management and offices in New York, London and Toronto.

Searchlight was flagged as a potential investor late last year.

Values

Cullum, executive chairman and Margrett, group chief executive said: “We are both immensely proud of the business we have helped build from a standing start. In little over six years, it has grown to become one of the largest insurance intermediaries in the UK.

“We are delighted that Searchlight will become the new majority shareholder in GRP. Searchlight is an ideal partner and it was obvious from an early stage that its ambition for the business and understanding of the opportunity was closely aligned with the Group’s values and vision.”

Bruce added: “Partnering with Searchlight enables us to continue to capitalise on the considerable market opportunity ahead and their experience and relationships will be invaluable to GRP in executing our acquisition-led growth strategy.

“The power of this strategy is demonstrated by the quality of the businesses we have acquired and the talented people who have joined GRP through these acquisitions.”

He continued: “We are proud that our scalable platform attracts entrepreneurial companies that want to join GRP to accelerate their growth and enhance the value proposition that they can provide to their customers.

“We look forward to working closely with Searchlight to build on GRP’s rapid development and continue GRP’s ambitious growth journey.”

Growth

Andrew Frey, partner at Searchlight, commented: “The Group’s differentiated ‘hub and spoke’ model and entrepreneurial, owner-driver culture has enabled GRP to build a leading market position through impressive growth.

“By combining local presence with deep data-driven expertise, GRP offers a better product set and a superior service to its clients. This customer centric culture is at the heart of our investment thesis and our high confidence in the Group’s exciting future. We look forward to partnering with Peter, David, Mike, Penta and the entire GRP team to drive the next chapter of GRP’s success.”

Oliver Haarmann, founding partner at Searchlight, added: “We look forward to working with GRP to accelerate its growth in a highly fragmented industry through Searchlight’s deep investment, industry and operational expertise, as well as our transatlantic presence.”

GRP was advised by Evercore and Slaughter and May. Penta Capital was advised by Dickson Minto W.S. Management was advised by Wyvern Partners and Proskauer Rose (UK) LLP. Searchlight was advised by RBC Capital Markets and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

