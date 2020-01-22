Hyperion and JLT Specialty settle lawsuit
The settlement relates to a team move with 47 staff moving from JLT Specialty to Hyperion.
A lawsuit between Marsh & McLennan-owned JLT Specialty and Hyperion has been settled for an undisclosed sum according to a statement from the two companies.
The statement read: “JLT and Hyperion have reached a confidential settlement of the lawsuit initiated by JLT in relation to those employees from JLT who have left to join Hyperion.
“As part of the settlement, the parties have agreed that the relevant employees will continue to be bound by their obligations to JLT, including their notice periods and post-termination restrictive covenants.”
Insurance Insider first reported that legal processes around a conspiracy allegation which centred on the movement of 47 staff from JLT Specialty to Hyperion began last year following moves by JLT.
Deal
Marsh-owner, Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) completed its £4.3bn buy of JLT in April 2019.
At the time the deal came to light UK brokers predicted that there would be departures from JLT. The UK broker space saw the deal as a potential opportunity to bring people dissatisfied with the mega-merger into their own businesses.
At the time of the original deal announcement in September 2018 it was stated that the merger would result in “significant duplication” and put up to 3,750 jobs on the line.
