In-depth - high net worth: The changing face of high net worth

With capacity moving out of the market and the profile and expectations of clients shifting, brokers in the HNW sector face a challenge. Martin Friel reports

The high net worth (HNW) market has been one of the most reliable in insurance for many years. Nothing much ever seemed to change. There might be new providers or new products coming to market, but that aside, it’s been steady and reliable. Boring even.

But that has all changed. Suddenly, the HNW market is interesting.

Capacity occasionally comes in and out of any market but over the last 18 months, the HNW market has seen a constant drip of capacity leak out. In June 2018, MS Amlin pulled out of the HNW household market, as did Dual (under the Aqua brand) in January 2019. And with Lloyd’s reporting a second consecutive year of losses due to a series of global natural disasters, HNW has been one of the first lines to be cut by many syndicates in a bid to return to profitability.

The remaining carriers have been implementing some stiff rate increases to shore up their HNW books. It’s difficult to put a definitive number on these increases but they don’t appear to be limited to certain lines and often hit double figures (see box below).

So what exactly is going on here?

“It’s a gradual hardening,” says Ade Ewington, underwriting and markets director at Home & Legacy.

“The market has been soft for a number of years and a number of factors, such as claims inflation and the Beast from the East, have contributed to narrowing profitability for insurers.”

This experience is reflected across the broking market, with Giles Fairmann of GF Consulting observing: “The HNW market is always of interest but the returns are more marginal than people think.

“It is a competitive market and rates have come down while cover has been increased. But over time, the average claims costs have gone up and escape of water costs have also increased. When the market leaders increased their rates, everyone breathed a sigh of relief.”

Market observers say that this welcome correction in pricing does not indicate any fundamental change to the HNW market or the wider appetite to provide capacity – it’s simply a long overdue correction.

The challenge to brokers and customers is whether they want to partner with a newer startup or trust a more established company with a longer track record Ade Ewington

New entrants

Sarah Willoughby, art and private client development director at Ecclesiastical, says that much of the softening was caused by new entrants seeking to make a mark through keen pricing.

“The business we were seeing indicated under-pricing,” she says.

“Five years ago, Amlin weren’t in this space and we always felt they were below market approximate pricing. New entrants were coming in regularly and they saw pricing as their way in, but people are now looking at long-term sustainable pricing.”

If new entrants to the market are being held responsible for the previous softening of rates, is the current hardening market at risk as new capacity comes in to replace the departing?

Rate increases What are brokers seeing out there in terms of rate increases? We asked a few to try to get to a consensus. “It’s pretty hard, especially with some of the more established markets and even on a clean renewal. We are seeing 10-15% rate increases”

John Sims, MD, Vizion Insurance Brokers “We’ve seen average increases across the board on standard and HNW of approximately 8%. Index linking on contents was 1% but now it is about 4%”

Nina Nash, account director – private clients, James Hallam “HNW home and contents is going up generally 5-10%, nearer the 10% mark”

John Lumley, chairman and MD, Lumley Insurance Brokers “On property and casualty, the rates have increased by between 2% and 10% on clean business, but in yacht it is between 15% to 200%”

Mike Taylor-West, director – global markets, La Playa “A rate increase of about 5% would be a good experience and that is with no claims. We have seen as high as 50%, but that was a risk with a heavy claims experience”

Jason Connon, CEO, Provenance Insurance Brokers

Munich Re has recently entered the market and Brit is expected to back in early 2019. They are only two examples of various capacity entering this market, but will they learn from their predecessors or will they seek to establish a foothold via price?

Willoughby is confident the market will continue to harden for the remainder of this year, while Ewington believes it will continue for the next 15 months.

“The challenge to brokers and customers is whether they want to partner with a newer startup or trust a more established company with a longer track record,” says Ewington.

Indeed, even those with a track record in this market are not guaranteed the attention of brokers.

“I would approach any new carrier with caution,” says Nina Nash, account director – estates and private clients, at James Hallam.

“Horizon was launched with people from Oak and they approached me about an agency. I didn’t need any more and said I would talk to them in a year. Then a year later Brit [the capacity behind Horizon] had reduced their appetite.”

She believes that MGAs are particularly vulnerable in this respect: “They are driven by the appetite of the insurer which can suddenly change.”

Insurers love to live in the past, but the customer profile has changed Gary Johnson

Price or service?

It appears, dependent on whether new entrants decide on a price play or to focus on service and longevity, that brokers and their clients can expect another few months of gradually hardening rates followed by another 12 months of relative stability.

But this is not to say that brokers can sit back and lap up the rate-related commission gravy. There are two dynamics at play, requiring brokers to be at their best if they are to come out the other side of this hard market in good shape.

The first is that there is a lack of experience in the broking market, a deficiency that could be making this market more difficult to manage than need be.

“[What we are seeing is] not just an upturn in HNW but the market as a whole,” says John Lumley, chairman and MD of Lumley Insurance.

“But a very large proportion of the market have never seen a hardening market and have never spoken to clients about rates going up. The ability to explain what is going on is one of the tough challenges for the broking world at the moment.

“If you are only talking about price and not about value then you are missing the point of what a broker is about,” he adds.

Where does the money come from? Although ‘new money’ brings new premiums into the market, it should also bring questions of where the money has come from. With between £36bn and £90bn estimated to be laundered through the UK each year, what responsibilities do insurers and brokers have for tracing the income source of HNW clients? “Brokers have a duty to gather applicant information aligned to the Insurance Consumer Act 2014 and should make all attempts to understand a client’s occupation now and historically to ascertain origins of wealth. “Sanctions checks should be commonplace independently or working with insurer partners and a robust approach to Fact Finding and Know Your Customer should take care of this. The Financial Conduct Authority is clear about broker obligations.”

Mike Taylor-West, director – global markets, La Playa “We are always ethical about what we write – it’s not just a slogan we have. The potential for reputational damage is huge so you have to go further in researching the client. “Know Your Customer applies to brokers as much as it does insurers and we really want to understand where that money has come from and who the client is. A lot of effort goes into risk selection and thinking about the people we are insuring. “We see a lot of potential clients where we can say that we don’t have that level of comfort.”

Dr James Lindow, underwriting director – art and private client, Ecclesiastical

Changing customers

In addition to having to adjust to a new kind of market, brokers are having to adapt to the shifting profile of the HNW customer. The typical HNW client is no longer a retired colonel sipping port in his country estate awaiting the next bout of pheasant shooting.

“Old wealth, who generally came into their money via inheritance, is reducing,” says Jason Connon, founder and CEO of Provenance Insurance Brokers.

“That will keep decreasing and there is the emergence of younger wealth. The emerging wealth is coming from places nobody would have predicted.

“Things like social media entrepreneurs, the growth in wealth in sportspeople and those working in FinTech. This changes the way the broker deals with these clients and we need to understand who they are, what they do, and where the money comes from [see box below].”

And these new clients bring with them a need for new underwriting to ensure the risks their lifestyle carry are adequately covered. But it seems that insurers have been slow to keep up.

“Insurers love to live in the past, but the customer profile has changed,” says Gary Johnson, underwriting director at iPrism.

He too has seen the arrival of a lot of ‘new money’ which he says requires special consideration.

“Their attitude to risk is different to a 60-year-old. Sixty-year olds tend to take more care of their property and are probably claims averse, whereas younger people have brand new stuff, recycle it frequently and they will claim more often.

“But insurers haven’t reacted to that. Some of the excess levels I see haven’t really changed for 30 years and still sit at about £250 which was a chunky excess 30 years ago. It’s nothing now.”

Although the capacity issues and increasing rates are simply part of a cycle that all insurance is subject to, there are some fundamental changes taking place in the HNW space that will require a new approach sooner or later.

As we will explore in the next article (see page 23), the use of technology is growing, both within the industry and among customers. This will of course bring efficiencies, but also new challenges.

New risks require new solutions and the market will have to be quick to react as with the client profiles changing radically, there is no guarantee that the HNW client of the future will be as attached to the personal touch of a broker as Colonel Blimp in his stately home

once was.