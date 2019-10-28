Nearly half of brokers unaware of SMCR, research finds

Senior Management and Certification Regime (SMCR) will apply to insurance intermediaries from 9 December 2019.

Only 56% of brokers are aware of the Senior Management and Certification Regime (SMCR), according to research by Ecclesiastical.

Surveying 250 brokers, the provider found that 27% of those working for a national firm were aware of the regime while 64% of provincial brokers were.

The survey illustrated that only 4% of brokers feel that they know everything they need to do ahead of the regime’s implementation, compared to one-third who said they had no knowledge on the subject.

Adrian Saunders, commercial director at Ecclesiastical Insurance, said: “Our research shows that unfortunately a large number of brokers aren’t aware of the SMCR and what they need to do to get ready.

“However, with six weeks to go until implementation there is still time for firms to identify roles, draw up responsibilities and start to provide training on new conduct rules.”

SMCR is being extended to cover insurance intermediaries and solo-regulated firms on 9 December 2019.

Preparation

Firms were also asked about how they were progressing with some of the key changes required to meet the legislation.

Half of brokers said that they were on track with identifying senior management function and certification function holders, and a further 12% stated they had made some progress with the adjustments.

However, 7% admitted that they hadn’t started yet and almost one-third (31%) declared that they weren’t sure of their progress.

Just over one-third (38%) of those surveyed said that they were on track with their training of senior management function and certification function holders on new conduct rules, while an additional 16% said they had made some progress.

While 38% of respondents explained that they were making good progress reviewing HR policies to check they conform to the new requirements, and 13% reporting some progress, 16% said they had not started this work yet.

Context

Insurers came under the scope of the SMCR on 10 December 2018.

At the beginning of 2019, experts predicted to Insurance Age that SMCR would be the top regulatory issue of the year for brokers.

In July 2019, the FCA announced changes to the regime that would take effect from 9 December. These adjustments excluded the head of legal from needing to be approved as a senior manager, altered the intermediary revenue criteria for the extended regime, and clarified the requirements and scope of the certification regime.

