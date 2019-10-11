Cullum-backed Ataraxia expands broker capital options

Following investment from Minority Venture Partners, the organisation is planning to do 75 deals in the next three years.

Ataraxia has launched a new range of capital options with the aim of helping brokers to complete their succession plans.

In addition, it has also widened its insurer partner panel in a move which it said would help its brokers maximise growth plans.

The developed offering follows investment from the Peter Cullum-backed Minority Venture Partners (MVP) last year.

Conference

Ataraxia detailed that the enhanced acquisition options and new insurer partners have been developed in conjunction with MVP, led by Cullum and James McCaffrey, and were announced to their group brokers at the Grand Ataraxium 2019 conference, which was attended by 80 delegates.

Adam Boakes, managing director of Ataraxia, said: “Having surpassed 40 investments over the last 10 years, with support from MVP, Ataraxia wish to increase the investment portfolio to around 75 deals over the next three years. This is alongside a varied portfolio of succession plans in play, all tailor made to each broker’s specific ambitions.”

Recent deals by Ataraxia include Dixons, which completed a management buyout last year, and Thompson & Co, which also undertook a management buyout.

Succession

James McCaffrey, managing director of MVP, added: “Our ambitious acquisition plans are ideally suited to the current market of around 2,500 general brokers who will look for some form of exit and/or succession plan over the next five years.”

He added: “The age demographic of most brokers is late 50s or 60s and Ataraxia and MVP remain the only market proposition for minority release, with a bespoke personalised succession plan.”

Ataraxia also announced a widened insurer partner panel and new product launches from Markel, Accelerate, Zurich and Legal & General, who attended the conference.

