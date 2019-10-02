Broking break: And finally
My hidden talent
My journey began at a leadership course which included sessions with life coaches. I was at a significant juncture in my career, progressing to a senior position while managing a household with four children and a husband. The sessions highlighted that toll the daily stresses were taking on my health. Something had to change. I gradually introduced some “me” time to my daily routine and learnt the importance of mindfulness. I found that when I practised mindfulness, my perception changed gradually and so did my attitude towards the world around me. My passion grew and I became a qualified yoga and meditation teacher, alongside successfully progressing my career at RSA. I wanted to share these life transforming tools with others. With help from HR, I set up an eight week mindfulness programme at RSA’s head office in London. In these sessions we learn a variety of techniques to quieten the mind, become aware of our thoughts and feelings, and respond to events rather than react. The results, both individually and within the workplace, were phenomenal and we are now running the programme regularly. At the request of a number of participants, I also run retreats for professional women. The activities include nature walks, yoga, meditation, HIIT training, Qigong (an ancient Chinese exercise) and Mandala painting. Participants learn how to relax, free their bodies of tension and build a healthy, resilient body and mind.
Talia Mor, group IT risk director, RSA
Why I chose insurance
I was drawn to the industry after a terrible experience with a pet insurance provider. My dog Luca, a Sealyham Terrier (right), needed several major operations on her hind legs. Despite taking out pet insurance, for emergencies such as this, the insurer initially denied the claim. Luca was my first pet and I was naive to the world of pet insurance. Going through that claims process fundamentally changed my perception of insurance from one of indifference to that of anger and frustration. I was shocked at the archaic nature of claims processes (no online portal, no communication, only accepted postal documents, etc.); the computer says no attitude from customer support; and complete lack of compassion when they realised they were at fault. I never thought I would work in insurance, or that I’d be this passionate about it, but the experience stuck with me and when the chance to join Cuvva arose, I didn’t hesitate.
Loren Gould, head of growth, Cuvva
Pet of the month - Sophie Zego’s office dog
“Sophie is a five-year-old Bernese Mountain dog. She loves getting lots of attention from everyone at Zego and sometimes decides to run down the office, which is quite terrifying. She’s remarkably well-behaved and isn’t interested in pinching any food, which is lucky because she’s taller than our desks!”
On the spot
▶ My most vivid dream was…
…scoring the winner for Spurs in a cup final.
▶ I was last told off…
…by my friends for not making it out on a stag do.
▶ My favourite podcast is…
…Freakonomics Radio.
▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…
…up a tree in Thailand!
▶ My most recent gig was…
…seeing Jay-Z.
▶ I was last scared when…
…I lost control downhill on a bike in Slovenia.
▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…
…Dib Dabs.
Alex Govorusa, sales development manager , M&DH Insurance Services
Charity corner
QBE Business Insurance is inviting UK brokers to nominate their favourite local charity for the chance to receive one of 40 cash awards. The ‘Charity of Choice’ award, a new initiative by QBE’s charitable arm, the QBE Foundation, will see £100,000 go to broker-nominated charities across the UK. Qualifying charities will be randomly selected to receive one of 40 £2,500 donations. The cash awards are open to all UK FCA-recognised brokers who submit their nominations by 20 October. More information and the nomination form can be found on the QBE Europe website. Grant Clemence, chair of the QBE Foundation in Europe, said: “With the help of our broking partners, QBE’s ‘Charity of Choice’ awards will help us make a difference to even more people across the UK. I encourage brokers to get involved by nominating a charity close to their hearts”.
