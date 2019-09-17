Samways retires after decade at Miles Smith

Broker has promoted Ian Cook to interim MD but is in no rush to select a full-time replacement.

Paul Samways has retired after ten years as managing director of Miles Smith, Insurance Age can reveal.

He will remain as a consultant to the business, advising on corporate risks.

The role will be filled on an interim basis by Ian Cook, who has been with Miles Smith as sales and development director since July 2018.

Paul Chainey, chief executive officer at Miles Smith, commented: “We were delighted that Paul was able to retire this year, having had ten great years at Miles Smith. He continues to be involved in the business moving forward.”

No plans have yet been made to hire a full-time replacement for Samways and Chainey does not anticipate any changes to the business as a result of his retirement.

Plans

Samways is retiring to spend more time with his family and is looking to be accepted as a magistrate by the end of the year.

He had accumulated 41 years’ experience in the insurance industry before deciding to retire, having first joined Cornhill in 1978 at age 25.

Speaking to Insurance Age, Samways described his entrance to the industry as “destiny” as a result of his interest in cricket.

He explained: “I just wanted to get out there and get a job. At that very time, Cornhill signed a sponsorship deal with the English Cricket Board. I was a good amateur cricketer, so I thought ‘okay, they’re into cricket, I’m into cricket, so let’s go’ and that was it.”

His time at Cornhill was followed by seven years at Kerry London and 19 years at APN Insurance, his own business, before finally joining Miles Smith in 2009.

“I’ve done 40 years and I’ve loved it. I’ve learned so much in life. I’ve had experiences that I just didn’t know existed,” Samways summarised.

Private equity

Private equity firm Pollen Street Capital announced that it would purchase a majority stake in Miles Smith in December 2017.

The backer has since snapped up The Underwriting Exchange and sister company London Ireland Market Exchange, but pledged to keep the businesses separate from Miles Smith.

Following the deal with Pollen Street Capital, Chainey predicted to Insurance Age that Miles Smith would double its turnover within five years.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.