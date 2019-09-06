Top 50 2019 - £20m-£24.99m
Academy Insurance • Caravan Guard • Ceta Insurance • SEIB Insurance Brokers
Academy Insurance
11 Horseshoe Park, Pangbourne RG8 7JW
Caravan Guard
New Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JZ
Website: www.caravanguard.co.uk
Contact: Craig Thompson
MD: Ryan Wilby
Chairman: Peter Wilby
Tel: 01422 396 700
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@caravanguard
Main location: Halifax
Staff numbers: 125
Major specialisms: Caravans, motorhomes, park homes, holiday homes.
Major trading subsidiaries: Leisuredays, Happy Place, Supersure.
What we are: Award winning specialists in insuring leisure homes such as caravans, motorhomes and UK-based bricks and mortar holiday properties.
Vision/background: A family run intermediary. We are committed to a culture of “positive people delivering brilliant customer experiences”.
Ceta Insurance
CETA House, Cromwell Business Park, Banbury Road, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire OX7 5SR
Website: www.ceta.co.uk
Contact: John Bibby
MD: John Bibby
Chairman: Andrew Blowers
Tel: 07860 114618
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: ATEC Group
Main location: Chipping Norton
Additional branches: London
Staff numbers: 100
Major specialisms: Online (quote and bind) non-standard home insurance – INFINITY platform sold through insurance brokers; caravan, boat, beach hut and liability insurance sold online directly to consumers; IFA and mortgage broker home insurance products on line quote and bind facility.
Major trading subsidiaries: INFINITY
Acquisitions in the last two years: Love Your Hut – beach hut insurance.
What we are: A digital broker providing outstanding technology platforms including access to insurance facilities that allow brokers to increase their quotability and reduce their operating costs.
Vision/background: Using technology dynamically to simplify complex offerings and allow brokers to quickly and thoroughly service their customers’ needs. CETA has been in business for over 25 years and following a management buy-out supported by private equity in 2017, the business has accelerated the development of its digital platform
SEIB Insurance Brokers
South Essex House, North Road, South Ockendon, Essex RM15 5BE
Website: www.seib.co.uk
Contact: Suzy Middleton
MD: Barry Fehler
Tel: 01708 850000
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@seib_insurance
Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group
Main location: South Ockendon
Additional branches: One
Staff numbers: 104
Major specialisms: Bespoke insurance solutions for the equestrian sector.
Major trading subsidiaries: Lansdown Insurance Brokers
Acquisitions in the last two years: Equicover, Equestrian World Insurance Services.
What we are: Well-established independent insurance broker providing market leading scheme products to niche markets.
Vision/background: Our vision is to achieve complete customer satisfaction by: being the most trusted adviser; empowering and developing our team; giving customers a choice of how they communicate with us; developing products that meet customers’ needs.
