Top 50 2019 - £20m-£24.99m

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Caravan Guard specialises in caravan and motorhome insurance

Caravan Guard

New Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JZ

Website: www.caravanguard.co.uk

Contact: Craig Thompson

MD: Ryan Wilby

Chairman: Peter Wilby

Tel: 01422 396 700

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@caravanguard

Main location: Halifax

Staff numbers: 125

Major specialisms: Caravans, motorhomes, park homes, holiday homes.

Major trading subsidiaries: Leisuredays, Happy Place, Supersure.

What we are: Award winning specialists in insuring leisure homes such as caravans, motorhomes and UK-based bricks and mortar holiday properties.

Vision/background: A family run intermediary. We are committed to a culture of “positive people delivering brilliant customer experiences”.

Ceta Insurance

CETA House, Cromwell Business Park, Banbury Road, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire OX7 5SR

Website: www.ceta.co.uk

Contact: John Bibby

MD: John Bibby

Chairman: Andrew Blowers

Tel: 07860 114618

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: ATEC Group

Main location: Chipping Norton

Additional branches: London

Staff numbers: 100

Major specialisms: Online (quote and bind) non-standard home insurance – INFINITY platform sold through insurance brokers; caravan, boat, beach hut and liability insurance sold online directly to consumers; IFA and mortgage broker home insurance products on line quote and bind facility.

Major trading subsidiaries: INFINITY

Acquisitions in the last two years: Love Your Hut – beach hut insurance.

What we are: A digital broker providing outstanding technology platforms including access to insurance facilities that allow brokers to increase their quotability and reduce their operating costs.

Vision/background: Using technology dynamically to simplify complex offerings and allow brokers to quickly and thoroughly service their customers’ needs. CETA has been in business for over 25 years and following a management buy-out supported by private equity in 2017, the business has accelerated the development of its digital platform

SEIB Insurance Brokers specialises in equestrian insurance

SEIB Insurance Brokers

South Essex House, North Road, South Ockendon, Essex RM15 5BE

Website: www.seib.co.uk

Contact: Suzy Middleton

MD: Barry Fehler

Tel: 01708 850000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@seib_insurance

Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group

Main location: South Ockendon

Additional branches: One

Staff numbers: 104

Major specialisms: Bespoke insurance solutions for the equestrian sector.

Major trading subsidiaries: Lansdown Insurance Brokers

Acquisitions in the last two years: Equicover, Equestrian World Insurance Services.

What we are: Well-established independent insurance broker providing market leading scheme products to niche markets.

Vision/background: Our vision is to achieve complete customer satisfaction by: being the most trusted adviser; empowering and developing our team; giving customers a choice of how they communicate with us; developing products that meet customers’ needs.