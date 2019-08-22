PIB u-turns on pledge to keep Albany Childcare brand

PIB will integrate childcare broker Albany Childcare into Morton Michel, despite promising at the time of purchase it would keep the brand.

The consolidator currently controls gross written premium of over £900m, having completed the acquisition of Cobra Group in July of this year.

It bought Scotland-based Albany, its seventeenth acquisition, for £1.48m in July 2018, Companies House filings show.

At the time of the announcement PIB said that Albany’s director Alex Keenan would remain on board.

Leader

In July 2018 PIB stated: “Alex Keenan will continue lead the business on completion of the deal. While Albany will continue to trade under its own brand, its products and services will bolster PIB’s existing childcare proposition provided through Morton Michel who joined the group in September last year.”

Brendan McManus, PIB CEO, added when the deal was announced: “I’m delighted that Alex and his team have chosen to join PIB. They have remained focused on their target markets and providing high levels of customer care, which has led to their success today in the childcare sector.

“These are core qualities that we look for in all the businesses we acquire and encourage them to maintain their entrepreneurial spirit while reaping the benefits of become part of our network of PIB Group companies.”

Exit

However Alex Keenan left the business a few months after it was bought, Companies House records show. It is also understood two key members and two further additional staff have left the business since.

PIB said it will rebrand the Glasgow-based broker as Morton Michel.

Croydon-based Morton Michel was PIB’s tenth purchase in 16 months in at the end of August 2017, with a price-tag of £9.76m.

Integration

A spokesperson for PIB today said: “We are integrating our core childcare platforms and bringing together our specialists to enable better customer service and further strengthen our childcare insurance offering. This will result in Albany rebranding as Morton Michel, who have over 55 years of experience in the sector.

“All policyholders can enjoy access to Morton Michel’s exclusive Childcare Club which offers a range of additional benefits and resources for childcare professionals. Alex Keenan who was formally MD for Albany Childcare has left PIB Group by mutual agreement.”

Keenan was not immediately available for comment.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.