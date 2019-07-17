Biba warns of scammers targeting brokers

Fraudsters are claiming to sell attendee data from the Biba conference, but trade body confirms it has not had a data breach.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has warned that scammers are using its name to target brokers, offering Biba Conference delegate data.

In a tweet, Biba said: “If you’ve been approached about buying a list of Biba conference attendees this is a scam. We never release personal details.”

It further asked members not to engage with these approaches, stating “we do not pass data to any third party”.

A Biba spokeswoman told Insurance Age that the organisation had an audit done at the time of the conference to confirm it had not had a data breach.

Phishing

She added: “It’s likely to be companies trying to get potential customers on the hook. They’ll be selling something that is probably already publicly available on Companies House, not from our membership data.

“They’re using our name and the fact that we’ve got the UK’s biggest conference in insurance to try and attract people to that information.”

According to the spokeswoman a number of people have called the trade body’s technical team in the last few weeks to alert Biba to the emails.

“Nobody has reacted to it, they’ve just let us know it’s happening which is great,” she continued.

Adding: “People are mindful of the dangers of phishing. We thought it was prudent to be public about it.”

