Mike Bruce: GRP's acquisition strategy not about putting flags in the map

Group MD discusses future deals and explains why the consolidator does not see Brexit as a reason to expand outside of the UK.

Following multiple acquisitions, group managing director of Global Risk Partners (GRP), Mike Bruce has confirmed that the business has a number of future deals in the pipeline.

Bruce told Insurance Age that the firm is approaching a gross written premium of £1bn.

The MD said: “Our overall model around our regional acquisition strategy is very much around a hub and spoke model.

“So we’ve already invested in a number of decent sized hubs, whether that be County, Higos, Greens, Marshall Wooldridge, ABL over in Ireland.”

Bruce continued: “We use those hubs to act as our base for local, spoke acquisitions as we call them, so really we’re looking for businesses that are good quality businesses, we certainly aren’t into performing a resuscitation on failing businesses.

“We’re very happy to just invest in businesses that have a good, strong local brand, and local presence in their towns or cities.”

Hubs

Bruce acknowledged that there are gaps in the UK where GRP doesn’t have a presence, but explained that this is due to their exacting standards.

He detailed: “It would be very easy for us to go and do a poor acquisition just to put a flag in the map.

“But it has to be the right fit for us, so we’re not driven by a need to have a hub in the midlands [for example], if we can’t find the business that works for us and the people we’re investing in.”

County Group

GRP bought County Group at the start of 2018.

Last month, County Group bought two firms, Eric Rawlins & Company and Meadons, and in January the firm bought Swinford Insurance Consultants.

The CEO stated: “Like all of our businesses County have got a very strong pipeline, they have a number of businesses that they are still talking to, it’s a question of watch this space.”

Sagars

Burnley-domiciled broker, Sagars was also bought by GRP last year.

In its first deal since its purchase, it bought Thomas Cook in June.

Bruce commented: “There are certainly other businesses they are talking to, but we need to make sure Sagars focus on integrating the Thomas Cook business before we make another deal.”

He added: “Across the whole of GRP we’ve got more deals coming to fruition in the next weeks and months.

“If we continue doing what we’re doing, there’s still plenty of businesses out there who we believe would like to work with GRP, in our hub, so we’re very happy that our model is attractive to potential vendors, so if we continue at the pace we are, then yes we will reach a billion pounds [GWP].”

Bruce continued: “It’s just a question of keeping in touch with as many people as possible and when the time is right to sell we like to think that we’re one of the first people they would think of selling to.”

Future

The MD noted that the firm is mainly focused on deals in the UK despite Brexit.

He stated: “We still think there’s a huge untapped opportunity in the UK. We do have plans for establishing a presence in Southern Ireland which we’re nearly finished on, but ultimately we think there’s plenty of opportunity still within the UK that our model is ideally suited to focusing in on.

“We are not about to start buying businesses in mainland Europe for Brexit reasons.”

Meanwhile, Bruce suggested that in the short term he believes tax regime changes will affect the consolidator more than Brexit.

He explained: “We see the potential changes in the tax regime in the future driving a number of people who may have been looking to dispose of their business, it’s certainly got more people thinking about it [selling] in the last 3 or 4 months.”

