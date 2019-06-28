Insurance Hound: Most read by brokers from April to June

Which topics have been sparking brokers’ interest?

In the past three months brokers have shown a keen interest in learning more about the broadening risk landscape in relation to directors and officers.

The top five most popular publications in April, May and most of June consist of the duty of fair presentation and the Insurance Act; why consumers mislead motor insurance providers and why UK clients should think about environmental coverage.

Most popular

The most read article was an examination of the new and emerging risks that are adding pressure to business decision makers as well as the benefits associated with taking out directors and officers (D&O) insurance, by Allianz.

Meanwhile Brechin Tindal Oatts Solicitors discussed the application of the Insurance Act in relation to the duty of fair presentation in the second most clicked-on report.

Similarly, Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions’ report explored the results of a survey that it had commissioned and how this could affect insurers. For the research the firm talked to 1,500 UK consumers with equal or sole responsibility for the insurance of the vehicle they drive the most frequently.

Axa’s report concerned with environmental coverage was the fourth most read article during this three-month period. The paper looks at the limitations of general liability policies and how UK firms can diminish their exposure by selecting a specialist environmental liability cover.

Also by Allianz was the fifth most popular report which features Allianz chief claims officer, Thatcham Research chairman and IFB board member, Graham Gibson. The report is designed to be a Biba guide for brokers and is focused on the changing world of claims and the reasons for claims inflation.

Top five

Read each of the top five below:

Directors & officers - A broadening risk landscape

The duty of fair presentation: So what do you propose?

White lies and misbehaviour: Why consumers mislead motor insurance providers

Closing the gap: Why UK clients need to think about environmental coverage

A Biba brokers’ guide to claims inflation trends

