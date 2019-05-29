A-Plan confirms south west deals

The personal lines broker bought Westward Counties and Acer and has assimilated their books of business into its own local branches as it eyes pipeline of buys.

A-Plan has purchased the business books of Exeter-based Westward Counties Insurance Services and Glastonbury-located Acer Risk Services for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

Carl Shuker, CEO of A-Plan, confirmed that both deals went through earlier this year, with the business books moving to local A-Plan offices.

Three of the Westward staff joined A-Plan. Acer had no staff and, after selling the book, the principal now works for A-Plan four days a week.

Shuker stated that the business now has a network of 94 branches nationwide, although he denied any particular focus on the south west as it seeks to buy further businesses throughout 2019.

“It isn’t just the south west. We are always looking for well ran local brokers.

“We’re interested in anything and businesses of all sizes, nothing is too small,” he commented.

Pipeline

According to Shuker, the broker, which also bought Endsleigh last year, has around six or seven deals in its current pipeline.

He added: “In terms of budget we are not constrained – I hope it doesn’t sound immodest but we might run out of opportunities before we run out of money.”

A-Plan completed a refinancing with Hg Capital, which acquired it in 2014, in January this year.

Shuker said: “What we are offering is a chance to exit and sell to a business that is still local and is still providing a great insurance experience to customers.

“Part of that is being local and accessible.”

Market gaps

It was also recently revealed that another personal lines broker, Swinton, had closed a number of branches. Asked if A-Plan would seek to fill the void left by the recently closed Swinton branches – Shuker was clear: “I would not say it has created masses of opportunity.

“We have a list of towns where we want to be and where our insurers want us to go. But it [Swinton] is not a deciding factor for us.”

Earlier this year, A-Plan revealed a deal with commercial lines specialist Jelf which sees it take personal lines business form the Marsh-owned broker.

Shuker stated that he was extremely pleased with the progress of the move and remarked that other commercial brokers, which he declined to name, had contacted A-Plan to discuss passing on their own personal lines customers.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.