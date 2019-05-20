Blog: The DNA of brokers is changing

Quotall's Simon Ball discusses how brokers can evolve to meet changing customer demands.

Google “What is an insurance broker” and amongst the 268 million results you’ll find questions including “What does an insurance broker do?”, “How do insurance brokers make money?”, and “Why use an insurance broker?”

These questions don’t just reflect the most used search terms of consumers - they are also a striking reflection of the sort of questions that the broking industry has been asking itself in recent years, faced by new customer demands, and disruptive technology-powered competition.

These brokers are scrutinising their costs, seeking ways to make their business models more sustainable and deliver new product launches efficiently and successfully.

Insurance buyers’ demands and expectations are changing. This is an industry that struggles to understand how to change with them.

According to the ‘Customers 2020’ study undertaken by customer intelligence consulting firm Walker, the “customer experience will overtake price and product as the key brand differentiator by the year 2020.”

2020 vision

That is next year! But brokers do have the tools to meet this challenge. Readily available InsurTech enables modern customer experience akin to the slick ecommerce channels that have won so much business for online retailers.

Indeed, there is a lot to be learnt from the way other sectors have improved their customer experience through ecommerce technology.

Brokers are already identifying where disruptors could gain a foothold; and by taking a walk in their customers’ shoes they can conduct an honest appraisal of what their service, price and brand look and feel like through the eyes of a customer.

But couldn’t brokers go further and identify a service and brand outside the insurance sector that meets modern customer expectations? We have been supporting the launch of insurance offerings with leading suppliers of workplace products and services Office Depot and Viking.

The insurance partners we have chosen for these projects demonstrate how brokers can benefit from engaging with retail companies who want to enter the insurance space.

Ease and speed

Some customers will want to self-serve, others will want to talk to someone or even meet someone face-to-face.

By continually focusing on the three drivers of a good customer experience - personalisation, ease and speed, and by thinking beyond product to proposition - brokers will find the key to create a great customer journey with them and ultimately outperform potential disruptors.

The DNA of insurance brokers is evolving, and we look forward to working with insurance businesses that see themselves through the lens of their customers and prospects, and are open to a fresh perspective on insurance from the world of ecommerce.

Simon Ball is a founding director and CEO of e-trading insurance software specialist Quotall