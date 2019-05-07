Mark Cliff exits Brightside

Cliff was CEO at the broker until July 2018 when he moved to a NED role.

Brightside Group has confirmed that Mark Cliff has left his non-executive director role at the broker, Insurance Age can reveal.

He was chief executive officer of Brightside until he stepped down in July 2018 and in August the CEO role was taken over by former Axa boss Brendan McCafferty.

Cliff had been with Brightside since May 2015, originally as executive chairman before moving to become CEO in September of that year.

During his time at the helm, Cliff announced Brightside would bring a van managing general agent to the market, which was officially launched in January this year.

Before Brightside Cliff spent eight years at Ageas, most recently as retail CEO, and prior to this he worked at Axa and RSA.

NED

Cliff has NED roles at Be Wiser and Evolution Claims Management and he also holds advisory roles with InsurTech firms. Last month he joined PremFina’s Advisory Board.

Brendan McCafferty, Brightside Group CEO, commented: “Mark has played a vital role for Brightside during the last few years, and has made a significant contribution to the group.

“He is now focused on developing his portfolio of interests outside Brightside, and as a result is stepping down from his role with us.”

He concluded: “I want to thank him for his contribution to the business and wish him every future success.”

McCafferty stated that Cliff’s replacement would be announced in due course.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.