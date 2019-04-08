Broking success: Ashley Rogoff, managing director of Ashley Page Insurance Brokers

More than 40 years since starting Ashley Page Insurance Brokers, managing director Ashley Rogoff tells Insurance Age about how the firm expanded to the US and developed new specialisms, and discusses his work on regulation with Biba

▶ What are the origins of Ashley Page?

I set up the business about 40 years ago in Jan 1974. I originally worked for a Lloyd’s broker, Price Forbes, when I left school but after a couple of years I decided I needed some more education so I went to college. I took a degree and a masters in business administration and became an insurance and pensions manager for a timber business. I then had a period of lecturing in economics and decided to set up my own business.

Financial services was a major interest for me so I covered pensions and investments and mortgages as well as general insurance (GI).

▶ How has the business developed?

Gradually the regulation became more onerous so I separated out the GI part of the business because I didn’t want to do investment exams any more. The GI business is now the main breadwinner and that’s where all the staff work.

▶ How did you develop your specialisms?

General commercial was just a normal development. High net worth (HNW) came to be because we bought Lockton’s HNW business when they looked to sell it. We look after many of Lockton’s major MDs and we took on the staff member at Lockton. That was about 12 years ago.

We also do a lot of HNW wholesale business for brokers who might just have the odd one or two cases.

The other wholesaling we do is in cyber which is an award-winning specialism. We got into that because of my son who works with me – young people have modern ideas. He saw it as an area with scope for development so we brought in a member of staff to drive that business.

We also developed our own coverholder scheme which we wholesale to the broker market. It’s an online facility where you can quote and buy. We were one of the first brokers to develop a cyber proposition and we’ve been running it for a few years. It’s difficult to build as SMEs don’t want to buy it but that is changing and it is continuing to grow.

We’re also looking at other areas to develop such as PMI, where we have a small book, we see room for expansion. But that isn’t an easy market to be in. It’s so we can offer HNW and commercial clients a rounded set of products. We want to be a one-stop-shop.

▶ How did your New York office come about?

It started because we had a major international client that was establishing itself in America. We placed that business through a US broker initially but there were problems with service and we didn’t understand the products as their definitions are different.

At the same time my other son was working out there in the financial services markets. So we decided he could set up an insurance brokerage. After going through the regulatory hoops we set up a business out there that he runs. It enables us to offer clients here a US facility and it is surprising the number of clients who need it.

▶ Do you offer wholesale on that too?

Yes, we also wholesale it to other brokers in the UK. The market out there is quite different – everything is bigger and premiums are higher. We work with a US broker who provides back office facilities for a slice of commission. It enables us to trade under our own banner using their agencies across the USA. And it kept the expenses down. It’s been operating for 10 years now.

▶ Do you want to set up in any other countries?

I did toy with the idea of setting up in Europe when Brexit came along but it was too expensive – you couldn’t just have a post box. It didn’t make sense.

▶ You’re part of a network – why?

We’re with Marsh ProBroker. We’ve been with them for many years and some of the facilities provide wider wordings than we would secure, some commissions are a little larger. The key thing for us is we would retain our full independence and place business where we wanted to and how we wanted to.

▶ How do you feel about UK consolidators?

The current crop of consolidators are creating opportunities for independent brokers. We’ve been approached but we’ve always rejected them. Because we’re a family business I have succession planning and I don’t have to sell. My two sons work full time for the business – one runs London and one runs NY, but I also have a daughter who does part-time book keeping for me. The other child is a teacher but I never expected any of them to come into the business!

In the past I did a lot of research into networks and consolidation on behalf of an insurer. My report showed consolidation could be a success if we bought brokers and gave them shares in the business. However, the insurer didn’t want to give us the money. It was a consolidation model but we would have also been active as a network. Then Towergate did it but not very well. I would have loved to have done it. What I should have done is go to the private equity market.

▶ Are you looking at buying anyone yourself?

We’re always interested in acquisitions and I have made three over the 40 years I have been in business. The key is culture. All the research will tell you that most M&As fail because the culture doesn’t fit. Ideally, if it was in the Greater London area that might be more interesting and we could integrate it into our offices. But it doesn’t have to be like that. I am open to looking at anything.

▶ What are your thoughts on regulation and how does it affect your business?

I think it has been positive. It’s made us stronger and made our business model more secure because we’ve changed what we’ve done in order to be compliant. I represent brokers to the FCA and Jonathan Davidson, director of supervision, is a really good guy. He’s not from the regulatory world originally so he is more open and will express his opinions. I enjoy the work I do with the FCA.

▶ What’s your relationship to Biba?

I am a director – that’s why I speak to the FCA on regulation. I think Biba does an outstanding job at representing broker interests to the regulator, Treasury and to the government and departments. It succeeds in much of what it sets out to do to defend the industry.

I sit on the smaller business committee and am deputy chair of that. I am a great believer in supporting the organisation and they have a great team.

Some of the things Biba has done, such as the Litmus Test for unrated insurers, are really useful and looking at the resilience of the software systems after SSP which was my idea. Biba spent a lot doing that and that told us the system we use, Acturis, is robust.

▶ Who are your insurer partners?

Our major suppliers would be Aviva, Allianz Axa, Hiscox, Chubb – all the rated composites – and some specialist markets such as Lloyd’s and those for financial lines but we never use unrated providers because we can’t tell if they are financially secure and we don’t want to have a problem. We don’t write business we can’t find a home for with rated insurers.

▶ How do you want to take thebusiness forward?

We’ve made an application to become a Lloyd’s broker which is in progress. We’ve been given the green light but just need to complete the process. That’s our next big area of development. We just want to take things one step at a time.

We could have grown much faster but we wouldn’t have been as stable and that is important. Our key to success is the added value we bring to our clients – they come to us for all kinds of non-insurance advice on things like business planning and legal matters. They appreciate that we have a wider brief and it gives us our unique selling point.