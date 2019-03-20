Dive In festival dates set for 2019

Festival urging the insurance industry to take action on diversity and inclusion returns for the fifth year.

The fifth annual Dive In festival for diversity and inclusion in insurance will take place on 24 to 26 September 2019.

The festival is an initiative of [email protected]’s and aims to highlight the business case for diverse and inclusive workplaces and provide ideas and inspiration on how to bring about change.

The 2019 festival will see events taking place in more than 30 countries with the focus on driving attendees from awareness into action.

According to Dive In, research among 10,000 of last year’s attendees revealed that 93% of insurance professionals believe managers have got the message that diversity and inclusion are good for business and are taking positive steps forward.

Action

Chair of [email protected]’s and global chairman at Aon Benfield, Dominic Christian commented: “The focus on curating a global festival that seeks to encourage insurance professionals to move from awareness of the business case for diversity and inclusion to creating positive action is something to be truly proud of, and while we have seen significant progress, I am delighted to know that this forward momentum will be carried into Dive In 2019.”

Dive In further noted that sponsorship for 2019 is now open.

Last year gold sponsors included AIG, Aon, Axa XL, Chubb, CnA, CNA Hardy, Guy Carpenter, Jackson, Lloyd’s, M&G, Marsh, Miller, Prudential, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich, alongside gold festival partners Kennedys and PwC.

And silver sponsors included: Allianz, Beazley, BMS, Direct Line Group, Ed, Gallagher, JLT, Markel, MS Amlin, RenaissanceRe, Travelers and THB, along with silver festival partners Oliver James Associates and Resource Solutions.

