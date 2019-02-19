FCA sounds latest clone broker alarm

A warning has been published by the regulator about a clone of Protect Your Bubble, which provides gadget and jewellery insurance.

The Financial Conduct Authority has published a warning about a clone of authorised gadget and jewellery broker, Protect Your Bubble.

The clone is operating online with a similar website address to the authorised company.

The FCA stated: “This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; and fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called. They may use the name of the genuine firm, the ‘firm reference number’ (FRN) we have given the authorised firm or other details.”

It reiterated that the fake firm has nothing to do with the real Protect Your Bubble, which trades under the name Assurant Direct.

Assurant Direct has been contacted for comment.

The regulator said: “This FCA authorised firm that fraudsters are claiming to work for has no association with the ‘clone firm’.”

It is the latest in a string of warnings issued by the watchdog.

Activity

Last month consumers were alerted about GLC Car Insurance, an unauthorised firm targeting people via Instagram.

This is not the first time the FCA has warned of scammers operating via social media. In July 2018 it warned of clone broker Car Insurance 4 u’s Facebook page and Insurance Age stepped in to get the fraudulent page taken down.

Last year it identified clones of Ellis David Insurance Brokers, Unicominsurance.net and a clone of Direct Line’s UK Insurance.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called on the regulator to be “quicker off the mark” when it comes to identifying and stopping online scam insurance operations.

