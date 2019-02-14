Blog: How technology can help you grab talent

Recruitment and talent acquisition is causing an industry-wide headache. Matt Munro at iGO4 Insurance explores how tech can change the landscape.

Most brokers agree that attracting and retaining talent is the key to a successful business. Many are on a journey of digital transformation. Yet, too often, technology is discussed as a threat to people rather than an enabler.

The reality is that ‘being innovative’ is first and foremost about organisational culture and, in the modern age, progressive people policies that harness new technologies are integral to a thriving broking business.

Much airtime has been given to the ways in which technology is transforming the consumer experience of insurance – making it quicker and easier to access products, many of which have been redesigned to meet the changing needs of a tech-savvy and data-hungry generation.

Equally important though are the opportunities technology is creating for those employed in the business of insurance. In part, this is due to the ways in which it is changing the nature of work itself.

As a digital broker, information technology has become core business, and where once we thought of ‘IT departments’ in terms of infrastructure, now we inhabit the world of squads, using agile methodologies to deliver better software faster. Moreover, the delivery of these change requests impacts business performance in critical ways, from accelerating speed to market to providing business intelligence and data analysis.

Many of these changes are, at the same time, freeing up colleagues to be more productive and more fulfilled. With consumers increasingly turning to self-service portals and digital comms channels for routine policy requests and updates, contact centre agents are being up-skilled to focus on higher value customer service, from coaching telematics consumers about safer driving techniques or following up on accident alerts, to processing customer emails, responding to social comments and reviews.

Transforming perceptions

Technology is also being used to offer colleagues greater flexibility and promote work-life balance, with homeworking enabled across all areas of broking business, including contact centre teams.

By introducing measures such as these, long taken for granted at management level, brokers are able to reduce staff turnover at the ‘coalface’, while attracting a more diverse workforce.

Crucially, these changes are also enabling the insurance industry to project a more progressive image in its recruitment efforts.

One visible sign of this is in the new channels being trialled for applicant screening, with iGO4’s recent pilot of the chatbot Winston enabling contact centre candidates to make their initial applications via Facebook Messenger and answer a series of questions designed to assess behaviours and competencies aligned with the company’s values.

Although still in the early stages, the principle is that Winston will enable recruiters to determine which candidates to invite for interview and provides another step towards using familiar technology to make it easier for people to apply for jobs.

Investing in people

Developments such as these are being embraced by iGO4 as a means of ensuring that the drive for growth involves everyone in the business, and are underpinned by significant investment in a wider ‘Putting our People First’ strategy.

It is also important to create opportunities for professional and personal development at all levels. This should include pursuit of industry qualifications.

To enhance our proposition we offer overseas secondments in the company’s South Africa operation, access to professional or personal interest courses through the Open University and involvement in a range of health and well-being initiatives, such as subsidised gym membership and fitness classes, quarterly health checks and ‘quit smoking’ support.

There have also been important developments in organisational culture, driven from the bottom up, with work streams empowering people to effect change in all areas of people policy, from reward and recognition, through workplace environment, to an active programme of fundraising and volunteering opportunities, enabling people to put back into the local community.

The impacts of these initiatives have been tangible. A recent coaching programme, for example, has driven improvements in quality indicators ranging from reduced call handling times to increased customer satisfaction. It has also supported cultural change, seen in stronger relationships between contact centre agents and managers.

The employee engagement score is up and the general consensus is that applying technology to find better ways of doing things is driving success across all areas of the business, and not just when it comes to thinking about products and channels to market.

Matt Munro is Chief Executive Officer at iGO4 Insurance