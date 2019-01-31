Profits rebound for Marsh owner in 2018

Global giant’s revenue rises 6.6%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) has posted profit of $1.65bn [£1.26bn] for 2018, up 10.5% from $1.49bn the year before when it was hit by substantial tax and pension costs.

The increase came as revenue rose by 6.6% to $14.95bn.

The breakdown of the figures showed the risk and insurance services division achieved a 7.8% uplift in revenue to $8.23bn. Operating income for the unit also rose by a similar 7.7% to $1.86bn.

Highlight

The parent company did not supply figures for the UK.

However, Marsh delivered $6.88bn of revenue of which $2.13bn (2017 $2.03bn) came from the EMEA region.

MMC president and CEO Dan Glaser commented: “In addition to our impressive underlying performance, we had another active year of acquisitions and delivered on our capital return commitments.

“The highlight of the year was our agreement to acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group. This combination will enhance capabilities for our clients, increase opportunities for our colleagues and create value for our shareholders.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.