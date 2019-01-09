SM&CR tops experts’ predictions as the 2019 regulatory issue for brokers

FCA fines show firms cannot take their eyes off the ball.

The Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) change coming in on 9 December 2019 has topped the list of a straw poll of compliance specialists on the biggest regulatory issue for brokers this year.

It was the only topic flagged by every expert when asked for their top three.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has previously described SM&CR as delivering “clear standards” for the conduct that it will expect from all financial services staff and that these standards were central to its “priority of promoting healthy cultures in firms”.

Brokers will be expected to decide which staff will be certificated and map out roles and responsibilities each of which could come with consequences.

Governance

The respondents summed up that SM&CR will be less of an issue for firms that have good governance in place.

“SM&CR will concentrate minds,” said Ann Peel, technical consultant at Compliance Insurance Services. “It looks on the face of it that the transition will be relatively smooth but there are lots of rule changes to get their [brokers’] heads around.”

David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) described the new individual accountability regime as a step change in the regulatory obligations on both the people running insurance brokers as well as their staff.

“How good will firms that have not been to an FCA Live and Local Workshop focusing on SM&CR and the IDD [Insurance Distribution Directive] be at articulating and gauging their culture, against FCA expectations?” he asked.

Brexit

Indeed IDD was one of two other topics that had multiple votes, the second being Brexit.

Norman Hughes, director of Compliance Management Services highlighted the steps for implementation of IDD, which came into force on 1 October, as a priority.

“There is a lot of devil in the detail that many firms have not fully assimilated,” he said.

Likewise Branko Bjelobaba, founder of Branko Ltd, urged brokers to be “fully conversant with IDD and understand the enhancements required”.

On Brexit Peel summed up that in many ways the country remained in the dark with politicians still struggling to find a way forwards.

Sparkes put it as the number one. “Particularly in relation to establishing whether EEA insurers that a broker might be using will be entering the Temporary Permissions Regime, or the Financial Contracts Regime,” he told Insurance Age, “and how brokers share this information with clients in a way that is clear, fair and not misleading.”

Client money

Other areas ranged from finance and wholesale to client money and GDPR.

On the latter Bjelobaba questioned: “Did you get around to checking that you are GDPR compliant last year?”

The FCA’s review of the wholesale insurance broking market was picked up by Peel. The report was due to be released in 2018 but the FCA has pushed it back to the first quarter of this year. According to Peel it could potentially affect the whole market depending on the regulator’s findings.

The subject of money ended the forecasts albeit from two different angles.

Sparkes admitted he was calling sustainable finance a wild card pick and admitted it was a little out of left field.

Finance

He listed that the FCA issued a discussion paper in October 2018 on Climate Change and Green Finance and that this year had started with the European Commission publishing draft rules (to amend the IDD) to ensure ‘insurance distributors’ consider sustainability when advising clients on insurance-based investment products.

“How long will it be before brokers are expected to consider how ‘green’ an insurer is as part of their due diligence efforts when selecting their panel of insurers or when recommending the insurance product of a particular insurer?” he queried.

Hughes returned to more familiar ground with his final pick.

Just because the year number has changed it does not mean the priorities from last year have been thrown in the bin and forgotten.

“Client money has not gone away and always seems to be high on the regulatory agenda,” he pointed out.

“There is an ongoing level of activity in this area and firms shouldn’t take their eye off the ball.

“The FCA will act quickly if it sees customer detriment arising from non-compliance issues.”

Fines

The opinions came as the specialists responded to the news that the FCA issued £60.5m of fines in 2018, down from £229.5m in 2017.

However, while the total figure was lower there were in fact more reprimands with 15 last year and 13 the year before.

All those surveyed agreed that the lack of big fines, normally for banks as seen in 2014 when the total reached a record £1.47bn, distorted the figures and that brokers should understand the FCA was ready to hit the guilty in the wallet when appropriate.

Sparkes observed that the underlying numbers showed the watchdog’s continued use of enforcement action against individuals rather than applying a fine to their firm. He also linked it to the predictions forecasting that financial services may see more of this in 2019 for insurers and 2020 for brokers as SM&CR takes hold.

Both Hughes and Peel stated that the FCA was not moving away from fines and would use them whenever it thought they were appropriate.

Willingness

And Bjelobaba concluded that when there was deliberate bad behaviour there should be stiff fines.

“The FCA will fine in large amounts when it finds evidence of consumer detriment especially if the intent to harm customers has almost been at the fore.”

However he noted that if the FCA found individuals had not been harmed and compliance failing had been accidental it was ready to listen and willing not to issue fines – a trait he stressed did not impede the potency of the regulator.

“The FCA are predisposed to working with firms to improve what is going on as long as there is a willingness from the firm,” he ended.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.