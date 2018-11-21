Touchstone recruits four business development managers in regional broker drive

MGA aiming to double in size in three years.

Touchstone Underwriting has recruited four regional business development underwriters from Arista, MS Amlin and Allianz in a three year expansion push, Insurance Age can reveal.

The managing general agent (MGA), part of Seventeen Group which also owns James Hallam, is based out of Watford with staff in London and Chelmsford.

According to Touchstone managing director Alan Roe approximately 80 percent of its business is generated in London and the Home Counties with the remainder in pockets around the country.

Growth mode

Jo Toolan joined from MS Amlin on 5 November to target business in the north east and north west working across the Pennines.

Andy Saxon and Kerry Champion both came on board from Arista on 15 October. Based in Bristol they have shared responsibility for Wales and the South West.

And Paul McDermid moved across from Allianz this June to look after brokers in Scotland.

“We are in growth mode by recruiting in the regions and are looking to double in size over the next three years,” Roe told Insurance Age.

“There is massive growth potential for us.”

Roe explained that all four new employees were initially remote working but stated that the intention was to “set them up as hubs”.

Divisions

The MGA has four divisions with premiums ranging from £750 to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

In property and commercial it deals with non-standard property such as composite panel or timber built as well as unoccupied buildings while the hospitality and leisure section works through a hotel facility and travel and tour focuses on tour operators.

Liability and construction deals with the likes of roofers and scaffolders along with the insurance needs of companies making products for industries including heavy engineering, aviation and marine.

While Roe declined to put precise figures on each unit or the overall the GWP growth target he confirmed it was looking to grow in all areas.

“When we go out and see someone we’ve always got options,” he maintained adding it was “time to fulfil the opportunities”.

Specialist

Roe detailed that the MGA was “comfortable” with its current panel – Allianz, Aviva, RSA and XL Catlin – and confident of being able to manage the growth with them but noted that having reduced agencies over the years from 17 to the current four it would “never say never” to adding to the list.

Overall Touchstone’s business is split 50/50 between specialist and “standard vanilla” accounts.

On the latter Roe observed that it was “stuff you could argue the composites can do but they don’t do it like us as we give fantastic service”.

Concluding: “Our USP is service – the fact that you have access to underwriters.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.