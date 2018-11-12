Gallagher set to ink another deal before Christmas

Michael Rea reveals that a number of buys have been lined up for 2019.

Gallagher UK retail CEO Michael Rea has stated that Gallagher hopes to announce another acquisition before Christmas if regulatory approval can be achieved.

Looking ahead, Rea added that there was no slowing down for Gallagher in terms of closing deals.



“There will be another deal before the end of 2018, however, it depends on how quickly the Financial Conduct Authority can come back and give regulatory approval. But I would expect one more deal before Christmas,” Rea continued.



“Then we have a number of deals in the first of 2019.”



Rea declined to say how many deals the business had in the pipeline but added: “I just want to do good deals. We have a relativity strong pipeline at the minute of regional brokers and specialist businesses that we are looking to acquire over the next six to 12 months.”



Vasek

His comment follows last week’s announcement that the global broker had bought a controlling interest in Purple Bridge Group, the holding company of UK specialist property insurance provider Vasek Insurance Services.



Explaining the purchase, Rea said the he hoped that Vasek which was the third deal of the year would add $14m (£10.89m) of revenue to Gallagher.



“That is revenue to us rather than premium to insurers,” he stated, noting that he was unable to be specific on gross written premium figures.



“Vasek is on a very strong growth profile at the minute, it is growing double digit and our job is to invest in the business at the front end,” he said.



“It is in a growing sector so we will bring in our expertise but to a large extent we want to make sure that the management team are able to get on with what they are doing because they are doing it incredibly well.”



He also added that Gallagher had snapped up a “more than 50% share” in Vasek, mentioning that it showed how flexible the broker could be when making deals and didn’t need to always take 100% ownership.



A minority stake will remain with the management team of Vasek, he noted, adding that the business will not change its name.

Rea concluded that Gallagher was on the lookout for “great businesses which run well” that are looking for a “good home” for their clients.



