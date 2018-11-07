Gallagher buys majority stake in Vasek Insurance Services

Deal is the broker's third in 2018 and follows Risk Services and Portmore.

Gallagher has bought a controlling interest in Purple Bridge Group, the holding company of UK specialist property insurance provider Vasek Insurance Services, for an undisclosed amount.



Michael Rea, CEO of UK retail for Gallagher, said: “As we continue to expand our business through acquisition alongside our focus on organic growth, Vasek is another fantastic addition.



“It’s a large scale, quality, property-led broker, offering specialist solutions that will be immediately accretive to Gallagher’s UK business.”

​​​​​​​Vasek and its team of 80 specialises in cover for landlords, unoccupied property, commercial property, holiday & second homes, home insurance, high net worth, blocks of flats, rent guarantee and non-standard homes and will continue to be led by managing director Richard Berridge.

The deal is the broker’s third this year. Rea revealed to Insurance Age in April this year that Gallagher would return to buying in the second quarter of 2018.



Gallagher bought Risk Services in May this year, it’s first purchase since it completed the integration process of Oval, Giles and Oamps. And Portmore Insurance Brokers was snapped up in October.

Nottingham-based Vasek was established in 1998 by Berridge with a focus on harder to place property insurance.



Gallagher detailed that the company has since expanded significantly, “broadening its product range for customers and achieving consistently strong organic growth”.

Rea continued: “Vasek’s complementary product range will further strengthen our established specialism in providing tailor-made solutions to property owners for harder-to-place risks, expanding our routes to market and ensuring we maximise customer choice. We look forward to working with Richard and his team to grow the business further.”



The business will become part of Gallagher’s UK retail division, reporting into Gareth Birch, managing director of Gallagher’s UK SME & personal lines businesses.



The deal includes Vasek’s appointed representative Insure My Villa, and subsidiary brands including Unoccupied Direct.

J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, concluded: “Vasek is a high-quality broker with strong growth potential, offering businesses and individuals a broad selection of tailor-made property solutions. I am delighted to welcome Richard and his associates to our growing global team.”



