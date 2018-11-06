ICO to fine Eldon Insurance £60,000

The Information Commissioner also issued a notice of intent to fine Leave.EU as part of the same action and is investigating allegations that Eldon shared customer data “obtained for insurance purposes” with Leave.EU.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is set to fine Eldon Insurance £60,000 for serious breaches of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).

The ICO detailed that “more than one million emails were sent to Leave.EU subscribers over two separate periods which also included marketing for GoSkippy services, without their consent”.

It also proposed to fine the unofficial Brexit campaign £60,000 in tandem with Eldon.

The campaign was also fined a further £15,000 for separate breaches after almost 300,000 emails were sent to Eldon Insurance (trading as GoSkippy) customers containing a Leave.EU newsletter.

Enforcement

The ICO has also issued Eldon with an enforcement notice to comply with PECR and announced that it is investigating allegations that Eldon Insurance Services shared customer data obtained for insurance purposes with Leave.EU.

In addition the Commissioner will also audit the broker.

Eldon and Leave.EU have been contacted for comment. The companies have until 5 December 2018 to respond to the proposed fines.

Eldon has previously stated that none of its data was used by the Brexit campaign.

Eldon founder and Leave.EU funder Arron Banks was referred to the National Crime Agency last week as part of an investigation into where funding for the Leave.EU campaign came from. Banks has not been charged with anything.

Banks has previously insisted that Leave.EU and Eldon are separate entities. The two business are registered at the same Bristol address on Companies House.

Active directors listed for both organisations include Banks, Elizabeth Bilney (Eldon and Leave.EU CEO) and Alison Marshall (Eldon group finance director and Leave.EU director).

The fines were revealed as part of a wider report by the ICO entitled Investigation into the use of data analytics in political campaigns. The report was submitted to Parliament.

In her executive summary on the whole report UK Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, stated that it had uncovered “a disturbing disregard for voters’ personal privacy”.

