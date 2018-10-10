A look at Insurance Hound’s most read by brokers in August and September

Which topics have been grabbing brokers’ attention?

Brokers have been interested in learning more about Brexit, insurance myths and regulation over the last couple of months.

Our free for brokers sister title, Insurance Hound, showcases in depth market reports containing business useful expert analysis.

The top five most popular downloads in August and September covered Brexit, security measures, mitigating conflicts of interest and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Most read

The most clicked on report was an update on Brexit from Kennedys, which outlines what the UK’s exit from the European Union will mean for the insurance sector.

Meanwhile, Axa XL’s guide to the top ten insurance myths also proved popular, offering insight into the world of professional liability insurance.

In addition, Allianz’s third Biba guide for 2018 looked at what needs to be kept in mind when developing security measures to defend a business’s assets against threats using emerging technology combined with tried-and-tested methods.

The fourth most downloaded article was Ecclesiastical’s report on mitigating conflicts of interest in the distribution chain, which explores the mention of distribution in the Financial Conduct Authority’s 2018 Business Plan and the implications for brokers.

And finally, an infographic from Insurance Europe provides an overview of insurance consumers’ main rights under GDPR, which came into force in May this year.

Top five

Check out the top five in full:

Brexit and the insurance sector: Towards 2020 and beyond

Design professional insight: Top ten insurance myths

A Biba brokers’ guide to security measures in today’s world

Mitigating conflicts of interest in the distribution chain

Infographic: GDPR – What are your rights as an insurance consumer?

Sign up for free access to Insurance Hound

Sign up here for briefings which are provided free to brokers by many of the world’s leading organisations. The whitepapers are categorised according to their area of specialisation so that users can find them quickly.

Users are also directed to the latest and most popular briefings, editor’s picks and related documents.

It is also possible for users to set up tailored email alerts so they are notified whenever there is an update within the practice areas that interest them.