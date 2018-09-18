Brokers see opportunity in MMC’s JLT takeover

Experts question the value of the deal.

Brokers will be eyeing up the talented staff at JLT following the takeover by Marsh and McLennan Companies (MMC), according to insurance specialists.

The $5.6bn (£4.3bn) cash deal is expected to close in Spring 2019.

Richard Hodson a director at UK Global Group, told Insurance Age that having worked for JLT including five years in Australia he was saddened by the deal.

“JLT was a brand that stood apart from the internationals,” he reported.

“They were building a global brand which I thought set them apart from those racing to the bottom on price. They were about quality and innovation.”

Specialities

According to Hodson the broker had four or five outstanding practices and regularly took accounts away from the likes of Marsh, Aon and Willis.

“It was a very good broker for large projects and specialities such as construction and their aviation work was second to none,” Hodson explained.

He described the takeover as “very good for MMC” and JLT’s shareholders.

“Marsh had hit an impasse and did not know where to go next,” he began. “JLT will be bringing in a huge amount of quality people.”

However the predicted it could be a very bad deal for a lot of people at JLT.

“You can’t do a deal of that size without making huge efficiencies,” Hodson said.

“It is a great opportunity for us because there will be talent out there that won’t like the deal,” he continued.

“For small brokers there are going to be a lot of people who are hugely talented coming from JLT who will be disgruntled.”

His Manchester-headquartered firm will also be looking to attack the pair’s client base.

He pointed out that JLT was not hugely prominent in the retail space: “They had it at the larger end but it wasn’t their bread and butter … [JLT] didn’t have that area nailed down.”

And said he expected “no to little” impact on Jelf.

“There will be a small bit [of business] that will go into Jelf and they will do that very well,” he concluded. “Marsh have done well to keep the Jelf brand in that area.”

Staff

Likewise, Peter Goddard, managing director of Daulby Read in Chester highlighted the potential impact on staff adding that the deal could only bring more opportunity.

He pointed out that as a small to medium sized community broker his business did not compete with MMC or JLT on a regular basis in the area.

But continued: “With these mergers sometimes good people fall out and it gives us good opportunity to acquire good talent from Liverpool or Manchester.”

Goddard underlined the acquisition has global ramifications as well as impacting the UK and stated that he had always liked JLT.

“It was well run and regarded as highly professional.”

While the takeover may be a “bonus” for Goddard he admitted to wondering where the benefits come from the deals.

“Having been around when the Aon and Marsh arms race was on in the 1990s nothing surprises me,” he concluded.

Adding: “If there is money there’s money. Shareholders have to have their pounds, shillings and pence. There aren’t going to be too many upset shareholders.”

Opportunity

Nick Houghton, group managing director of Leeds-based JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers, agreed that the deal would be an opportunity to attract quality staff.

“From a commercial perspective this is great for us because it will unsettle good people and we will go and nick them,” he explained.

“Our business is stuffed full of people that have been classically trained at one of the global brokers, who have then become disenfranchised.”

However, he did not see the takeover having a big impact on the broker market in general, because of the large amount of brokers operating in the sector.

“These two businesses coming together won’t create a seismic shift,” Houghton continued.

He added: “If the insurers start to cannibalise each other that has more of an impact on the broker market because we use them and it impacts service.”

Houghton also wondered what MMC and JLT were getting out of the deal, other than “taking MMC out in front quite considerably in terms of size”.

“Other than scale and taking some cost out it seems a surprise,” he opined. “Is this Marsh wanting to take a step forward in terms of getting ahead of its peers and buying that position?”

Cost

Similarly, ICB Group chief executive Neil Campling questioned what the benefits of the deal were for the two parties.

“From Marsh’s perspective it eliminates some serious competition and there’s clearly going to be some cost reduction, but beyond that I don’t know what other opportunity they might be looking at,” he noted.

But Campling added he was “not unhappy” about the purchase as ICB comes across both JLT and MMC when trying to attract new business.

He concluded: “It reduces the number of brokers in competition so in some respects that gives us a small opportunity.

“But I don’t think it will particularly affect us dramatically in any shape or form.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.