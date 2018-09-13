Insurance Age

GRP buys U-Sure

Deals news
Tenth deal this year for consolidator and 34th in total.

Global Risk Partners Group (GRP) has bought Cwmbran-based property specialist U-Sure Insurance Services.

The Lloyd’s coverholder, founded in 2005, will join GRP’s underwriting division.

It marks the first purchase under the leadership of ex-Towergate boss Clive Nathan who came on board from Primary Group this April.

The takeover is the consolidator’s 10th deal of the year and the 34th since it was formed at the end of 2013.

Shares
Husband and wife team Ben and Dee Coleman each retain a minority shareholding and all staff including the directors will stay with U-Sure.

Nathan, CEO of the group’s MGA division said: “I warmly welcome Ben and Dee to GRP, where we have ambitious plans to grow the underwriting business, and I look forward to helping them strengthen their relationships with brokers and further enhance the products and services in their portfolio.”

