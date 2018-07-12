PE firm Capital Z invests in Abbey Insurance Brokers

Belfast-based broker's parent company Prestige Insurance Holdings secures multi-million pound investment.

Prestige Insurance Holdings has signed a deal with global equity firm Capital Z Management, which will see a multi-million pound investment into the business.

Prestige, based in Northern Ireland, has a number of different trading companies including Abbey Insurance Brokers, Prestige Underwriting Services (UK), Octane and Octane London Markets.

The deal was for an undisclosed sum and Prestige stated that US-based Capital Z will buy the shares of a number of retiring shareholders.

Jobs

The company was founded in 1973 by George Storey and it confirmed that under the proposed deal Storey and the existing management team will remain on the board.

According to Prestige no jobs are at risk and a spokesperson for the business said it was “very much business as usual” following the deal.

The company employs 519 people across Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Republic of Ireland.

Capital Z has previously invested more than $2bn (£1.51bn) in the insurance sector. Its current portfolio includes Catlin Group and Lancashire Holdings in the UK.

