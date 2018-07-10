Former Zurich boss sets up HNW broker

Jason Connon, ex-head of sales and distribution at Zurich Private Clients, has launched Provenance Insurance Brokers.

Provenance Insurance Brokers, a HNW personal lines specialist, has begun trading today (10 July).

The business has been set up by former Zurich Private Client head of sales and distribution Jason Connon who wants to position the broker as one with a reputation for traditional values and personal service.

According to a statement the business will specialise in cover for “cherished possessions” including classic and luxury cars, yachts, aircraft, jewellery, watches, fine art and collectables and also home insurance.

It will also look after commercial clients.

Consolidation

Connon said: “At a time when the market is all about mergers and acquisitions, resulting in bigger and bigger businesses and networks with the power that brings, it might seem to be flying in the face of industry trends to be doing what we’re doing.

“But in fact that makes it the perfect time to launch a small company like Provenance to fill the gap that’s being left by continued consolidation.”

He continued: “We don’t have the pressures and challenges that can come with size, and we’re free from public shareholder, external investor and banking finance pressures and influences, meaning we can make truly independent choices for the customer based on quality and value.”

Connon is joined by two senior partners – Paula Moore from Aon and Rebecca Anson who previously worked at Gauntlet.

