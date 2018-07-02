Miles Smith rolls out early intervention scheme

Wholesale product available to brokers via Acturis.

Miles Smith has unveiled an early intervention scheme (EIS) available to brokers through the Acturis platform.

The wholesale broker and London Market specialist explained that the commercial risk management product, underwritten by Aviva, provided fast track access to treatment for employees who are absent from work as the result of a physical injury, stress, depression or anxiety, to help promote a speedy recovery and return to work.

According to the firm, EIS provides a cost effective way for brokers to differentiate their proposition as the risk management solution can save clients money, reduce business disruption and manage employers’ liability claims costs.

Absence

Miles Smith detailed that services can be accessed after three consecutive days of absence, or immediately after a motor accident. No GP referral is necessary and cover is 24/7, so the absence does not need to be work-related.

It highlighted that EIS can be purchased as a standalone product or as an add-on to over 30 products on Acturis.

It is the first time the group has made the product available via a software house.

The firm told Insurance Age it had used the product itself and was keen to support the wider broker market with the launch.

Overlooked

Sharon Brown, chief sales officer at Miles Smith said: “Employee absence is an area of risk management often overlooked by many brokers and under-utilised by businesses throughout the UK.

“At Miles Smith, we understand the adverse impact that this can have on clients’ businesses, not only the lost opportunity to mitigate claims but more importantly in helping to reduce the cost of employee absence.”

