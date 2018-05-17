Marsh Networks teams with bank to fund member acquisition drive

The broker will work with Shawbrook Bank in order help support its network members with M&A aims.

Marsh has announced an agreement between Marsh Networks and Shawbrook Bank to support network members in securing bank loans to fund mergers and acquisitions (M&A), or to sell their businesses.

Marsh Networks, which is part of Jelf and includes Marsh ProBroker, Purple Partnership and Bluefin Network, has over 270 members.

As part of the arrangement, Marsh Networks, which restructured its network proposition last year, will introduce Shawbrook to those broker members seeking to make acquisitions or sell their businesses.

Jelf

In addition, broker members will have access to specialist mergers and acquisitions consultancy support from Jelf throughout the entire process, at due diligence, implementation and integration stages. They will also have access to additional consultancy support such as bank liaison and oversight, compliance, and HR services

David Hopwood, head of Marsh Networks, said: “The availability of funding from a commercial lender that understands the broking industry will assist Marsh Networks members in making their own acquisitions or if they plan to sell their businesses.

“At a time of buoyant M&A activity in the market, we now have a comprehensive suite of solutions that our broker members can tap into to develop their own growth strategy or help them sell their businesses.”

Shawbrook, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shawbrook Group plc, is a specialist UK savings and lending bank and was founded in 2011 to serve the needs of small and medium-sized (SME) companies and individuals in the UK.

