Aggregators eating into SME business – GlobalData

Research shows brokers are adapting to digital changes.

A survey of 2,000 SMEs by analysts GlobalData has found that 14.6% of the SME market buys insurance via aggregators, an increase on 9.6% in 2017.

The researchers suggested that smaller companies face time constraints and seek less complicated policies, which explained the rise in online insurance and price comparison sites.

Ben Carey-Evans, financial analyst at GlobalData stated: “A lot of the policies aimed at sole traders and micro SMEs are very similar to personal lines products, such as motor and tool cover for tradesmen, meaning that the crossover from personal lines – where price comparison sites have had great success – is natural for the customer and insurer.”

Market share

According to DataGlobal, which also revealed findings from its Commercial Insurance Distribution 2018 report, the broker market grew its market share last year.

It highlighted that this was largely at the expense of the direct channel. The data analysts argued that movement in the commercial market was shaped by changes in SME insurance with larger companies still almost exclusively relying on brokers, due to the need for advice and management.

However, GlobalData flagged that behind the overall improvement changes were occurring within the broker sector with digital channels and methods of purchasing growing meaning that innovative modern brokers are taking market share off traditional brokers.

