Ex-AA boss Bob Mackenzie seeking up to £225m in damages

Former chairman removed from role in August 2017.

The AA has confirmed that previous executive chairman Bob Mackenzie has filed a claim form against it in the High Court seeking a permanent injunction to keep his shares and up to £225m in damages.

Mackenzie was removed from his role with immediate effect on 1 August 2017 with the company citing “gross misconduct”.

The business split the chairman and CEO role with Simon Breakwell becoming interim CEO. Breakwell was appointed permanently that September.

Claim

The AA has now confirmed that on 7 March it was notified that Mackenzie had issued the claim the day before against AA plc, its subsidiary Automobile Association Developments Limited and personally against a number of their directors and the company secretary.

The news came as the AA reported financial figures for the year ended 31 January 2018.

In the results the firm stated: “As this litigation is active at the date of signing these financial statements, the board have considered any potential financial impact.

“The group has not made a provision for these amounts as the group expects to be successful in rigorously defending these claims.”

Costs

The AA added that it expected to incur legal costs of approximately £1m defending the claims during the next two financial years which it would “seek to recover from Bob Mackenzie when the litigation concludes”.

