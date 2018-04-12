Jelf to buy Clark Thomson

First deal for Jelf since it was bought by Marsh in 2015.

Jelf is to acquire Scotland-based broker Clark Thomson, its first deal since it was bought by Marsh in 2015 as part of a £258m takeover.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed and it is set to complete in the second quarter of 2018.

According to a statement, upon completion, Jelf will combine its existing Scottish operations and Clark Thomson into a single business unit.

The combined business will, subject to regulatory approvals, be led by Ben Bailey, managing director of Clark Thomson, and a management team drawn from across Clark Thomson and Jelf.

Phil Barton, CEO of Jelf, said: “This is a highly significant transaction that underlines Jelf’s commitment to building the leading community based advisory business across the whole of the UK.

“Through the acquisition of Clark Thomson, we are significantly broadening our geographic reach whilst also building on our capabilities in sectors that are vital to the Scottish economy, such as agriculture, food and drink, retail, and hospitality and leisure.”

Network

Bailey commented: “This deal is great news for our clients and colleagues alike. Through Jelf, our clients will have access to a wider range of services and solutions, while colleagues will benefit from being part of Marsh’s wider global network.

“I look forward to bringing Jelf and Clark Thomson’s operations together, and building the leading advisory business in Scotland.”

Established in 1965, Clark Thomson is headquartered in Perth and has offices in Dundee, Glasgow, Inverness, Kirkwall, Oban, Elgin, Thurso, and Nairn.

With over 200 employees, Clark Thomson provides insurance broking services to small and medium-sized (SME) businesses, and has expertise in the agriculture, renewable energy, food and drink, and retail sectors across Scotland, as well as providing personal lines insurance.

Barton continued: “The transaction brings together two leading community brokers with well-established offices in complementary locations across Scotland.

“The combined business will offer clients a compelling proposition across a wide range of insurance, risk management and employee benefits services and solutions.”

In its last set of results Clark Thomson reported a 12.4% increase in turnover for the year ending March 2017.

The results showed the Ebitda grew to £1.53m from £1.05 in 2016 with turnover and profits also increasing.

