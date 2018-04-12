Gallagher replaces Aviva as Premiership Rugby sponsor

The broker has signed a multi-year deal beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Gallagher has confirmed reports that it is to sponsor Premiership Rugby and will become official title sponsor from 1 July.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Insurance Age wrote last week that the broker was tipped to take over from Aviva as main sponsor of the organisation.

Aviva had held the position for eight years.

Dynamic

J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr, chairman, president and CEO of Gallagher, commented: “By uniting with this globally-known and fast growing franchise, we have a terrific opportunity to increase awareness about our company, values, expertise and services, and jointly participate in community projects and causes to make a difference.

“This dynamic business and marketing partnership with Premiership Rugby reflects who we are culturally and professionally. We’re looking forward to kicking-off the inaugural Gallagher Premiership Rugby season in late August.”

Global

Mark McCafferty, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: “The international expansion of Premiership Rugby has been accelerated in recent years and it is fitting that we are now partnering with a global company with an equally strong presence here in the UK.

“Gallagher will be an excellent partner for us in terms of the group’s ambition, focus on growth and shared values around both business and the community.”

He added: “We’d also like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Aviva for our eight year partnership which is one of the longest running and most successful title partnerships in British sport.”

